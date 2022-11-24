Listen to Lime Cordiale’s Colin Hay Tribute Song ‘Colin’, Featuring the Man Himself

Lime Cordiale have shared a new single titled ‘Colin’, a tribute to Colin Hay that also features guest vocals from the singer-songwriter and Men at Work frontman towards the track’s end.

It’s an emotive, nostalgic ballad that first began to form when the band’s Oli Leimbach picked up his guitar and played along when Hay went live on Instagram at one point during lockdown. “It’s not about Colin but he started the creation of this song, so we asked him to finish it by singing the final chorus,” Leimbach says. The song arrives alongside a Jack Shepherd-directed video that features a cameo from Hay himself.

Watch Lime Cordiale’s Video for ‘Colin’ Below

In his own statement, Oli’s bandmate and brother Louis Leimbach said Hay had been an “inspiration” to the pair since their formative years. “His solo acoustic stuff is so bloody stunning. We got introduced to him in LA and now he invites us over for croissants whenever we head back there.”

‘Colin’ is set to feature on Lime Cordiale’s upcoming third studio album – details of which are so far unknown – and follows singles ‘Country Club’ and ‘Facts of Life’, both of which were released earlier this year. 2022 also saw the brothers release their Cordi Elba EP, a collaboration with Idris Elba that was previewed with singles like ‘Apple Crumble’ and ‘What’s Not to Like’.

