Wine Machine 2023: Hot Dub Time Machine, Vera Blue, Lime Cordiale and More

Wine Machine has announced the lineup for its March-April 2023 east coast run, with Hot Tub Time Machine leading the way. Hot Dub Time Machine (aka Sydney’s Tom Lowndes) will be presenting his Rave Machine show. The lineup also includes Vera Blue, who has a new album, Mercurial, out on Friday, 28th October.

The March-April 2023 edition of Wine Machine includes dates in the Hunter Valley, Canberra and Yarra Valley. It’ll be Wine Machine’s first event at the Hunter’s Dalwood Estate, while the food, wine and music festival is returning to Canberra’s Commonwealth Park and Rochford Estate in Victoria’s Yarra Valley.

Wine Machine March-April 2023

Lime Cordiale are on board for the Hunter and Canberra, but they’ll miss the Yarra Valley event; Vera Blue will skip out on the Hunter Valley show. The lineup also includes Bliss n Eso, Northeast Party House, KLP, grentperez and Wine Machine sommeliers, the Poof Doof Drag Jamboree.

A separate instalment of Wine Machine kicks off in WA’s Swan Valley on Saturday, 26th November, with Lime Cordiale again involved, as well as Flight Facilities, Cut Copy, San Cisco and more. More details here.

Tickets for Wine Machine’s 2023 east coast run are on sale from Thursday, 3rd November at 12PM AEDT via IWannaTicket. Pre-sales are available from Wednesday, 2nd November at 6PM AEDT. Register for pre-sale here.

