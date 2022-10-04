Loretta Lynn, Country Music Great, Dies Aged 90

American country music legend Loretta Lynn has passed away at the age of 90. News of her passing was announced this morning by her family on social media, with no cause of death being made immediately available.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” Lynn’s family wrote in a statement. The family have asked for privacy during this time, with a separate, forthcoming announcement to outline memorial details.

The family of Loretta Lynn has confirmed the passing of the country music icon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loretta Lynn (@lorettalynnofficial)

Lynn was born in rural Kentucky in 1932, and after learning how to play guitar at the age of 20, she began performing in local clubs. She recorded her first single – ‘I’m A Honky Tonk Girl’ – in 1960, with frequent touring resulting in her profile growing on a national scale, and also being labelled as one of the country music genre’s most promising names.

In 1967, Lynn experienced her first brush with major success, with ‘Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)’ resulting in her first number one country hit. This kicked off a trend that would eventually see her become “the most awarded lady in country music history”.

In 1980, Lynn’s life was immortalised in the Michael Apted film Coal Miner’s Daughter. Starring Sissy Spacek as Lynn (who won the Academy Award for Best Actress as a result), it followed the country musician’s life from her early years in a poor family to her rise as one of the genre’s most iconic names.

Lynn released one of her most successful albums of her career in 2004, with Van Lear Rose featuring production from Jack White, and receiving multiple Grammy nominations. In 2017, Lynn put an end to her touring career following a stroke.

Her 46th and final studio album, Still Woman Enough, was released in March 2021, reaching the top ten of the US country charts. At the time of her passing, Lynn boasted a total of 24 number one singles, with more than 45 million singles sold throughout her career.

Further Reading

Country Sounds Is WA’s New Country Music Festival, Feat. Brad Cox, Kasey Chambers

Luke Combs Announces 2023 Australian Arena Tour

Jack White Leads Lineup For Adelaide’s Newest Festival, Harvest Rock