Western Australia is welcoming a new country music festival, with the Country Sounds Music & Art Festival set to make its debut in December 2022. Described by organisers as a “music and arts shindig”, the event will be a family-friendly affair with an lineup of acclaimed artists.

Taking place on Saturday, 10th December in Bunbury (known to some as the “Cream of the South West”), Country Sounds will feature line dancing, bucking bulls, Harvey Beef Pie eating competitions, live painting and more to go along with the music. The festival also offers entertainment geared towards younger attendees.

Kasey Chambers – ‘Lose Yourself’

From a musical point of view, Country Sounds aims to showcase the “cream of the crop in Australia’s country music scene”, with its first lineup announcement boasting the likes of Lee Kernaghan, Kasey Chambers, Brad Cox, and Fanny Lumsden. A second lineup drop is set to arrive in October.

Attendees will be given the option to camp at the festival for the night before kick-off, with karaoke, food vendors, and bar service on offer for early birds. Tickets go on sale from 4pm AWST on Friday, 16th September, with a limited pre-sale opening 48 hours earlier.

Country Sounds Music & Arts Festival

Lee Kernaghan

Kasey Chambers

Brad Cox

Fanny Lumsden

Dates and Venue

Saturday, 10th December – Brunswick Showgrounds, Brunswick, WA

Register for pre-sale now. Tickets on sale from Friday, 16th September.

