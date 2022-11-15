Mountain Goat Valley Crawl 2023 Lineup Announced

Get ready for one of the GOAT festival lineups, and by that we mean the official roster for the 2023 Mountain Goat Valley Crawl.
Taking place in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley on Saturday, 11th February 2023, next year’s roving event features 41 huge artists including The Terrys, The Buoys, Bakers Eddy and VOIID.
The Terrys – ‘Situation 99’
As always, the festie is 100% FREE (but registration is a must) and will take place across nine venue stages in the Fortitude Valley area including Black Bear Lodge, The Brightside, The Brightside – Outdoors, Greaser (Two Stages), O’Skulligans, Ric’s Backyard, Suzie Wongs and The Zoo.
The festival will also be hosted by comedian and entertainer, Aaron Gocs.
Catch the full lineup and rego details below.
Mountain Goat Valley Crawl 2023 Lineup
The Terrys
The Buoys
Voiid
Bakers Eddy
Bella Amor
Dopamine
Big Wett
Carla Wehbe
Horror My Friend
Kitschen Boy
Secret Act
Sputnik Sweetheart
Suzi
Zhr
90ivy
A.D.K.O.B
Dizzy Days
Dog God
Doggie Heaven
Dust
Dusty
Enclave
Jem Cassar-Daley
Joe Mungovan
Lounge
Miranda Vs Arizona
Moon Saloon
Mozza
Oil!
Placement
Rutherford Jazz Trio
S.A.B
Safety Club
Stage Presence
Supathick
The Dandys
The Love Inn
The Pb’s
Twine
Walta
Wissalea & The Walnuts
Dates & Venues
Saturday, 11th February 2023 – Fortiitude Valley, QLD
Tickets: free but register now here
