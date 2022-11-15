Mountain Goat Valley Crawl 2023 Lineup Announced

Get ready for one of the GOAT festival lineups, and by that we mean the official roster for the 2023 Mountain Goat Valley Crawl.

Taking place in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley on Saturday, 11th February 2023, next year’s roving event features 41 huge artists including The Terrys, The Buoys, Bakers Eddy and VOIID.

The Terrys – ‘Situation 99’

As always, the festie is 100% FREE (but registration is a must) and will take place across nine venue stages in the Fortitude Valley area including Black Bear Lodge, The Brightside, The Brightside – Outdoors, Greaser (Two Stages), O’Skulligans, Ric’s Backyard, Suzie Wongs and The Zoo.

The festival will also be hosted by comedian and entertainer, Aaron Gocs.

Catch the full lineup and rego details below.

Mountain Goat Valley Crawl 2023 Lineup

The Terrys

The Buoys

Voiid

Bakers Eddy

Bella Amor

Dopamine

Big Wett

Carla Wehbe

Horror My Friend

Kitschen Boy

Secret Act

Sputnik Sweetheart

Suzi

Zhr

90ivy

A.D.K.O.B

Dizzy Days

Dog God

Doggie Heaven

Dust

Dusty

Enclave

Jem Cassar-Daley

Joe Mungovan

Lounge

Miranda Vs Arizona

Moon Saloon

Mozza

Oil!

Placement

Rutherford Jazz Trio

S.A.B

Safety Club

Stage Presence

Supathick

The Dandys

The Love Inn

The Pb’s

Twine

Walta

Wissalea & The Walnuts

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 11th February 2023 – Fortiitude Valley, QLD

Tickets: free but register now here

