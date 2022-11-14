Laneway Festival 2023 is fast approaching, and a slew of artists have announced sideshows throughout Australia. These include Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator FINNEAS and Scandi alt-popper girl in red, as well as Fred again.., 100 gecs, slowthai, TURNSTILE, The Backseat Lovers, Knucks, Ross From Friends, Yard Act and Irish post-punks Fontaines DC.
Notable absentees include Haim, Joji and Phoebe Bridgers, with the former two confirmed as Laneway exclusives. Keep your eyes on this page as we’ll be keeping it updated with more sideshow announcements, show dates and ticket links.
Laneway Festival 2023: The Sideshows
Come for the @100gecs bangers, stay for the wizard outfits. We’re counting down the days ’til #Laneway2023 kicks off and we get to witness greatness. pic.twitter.com/UASaVTSfnu
— Laneway Festival (@lanewayfest) November 10, 2022
100 Gecs
- Friday, 3rd February – Metro Theatre, Sydney
- Thursday, 9th February – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne
- Tickets and more information HERE
The Backseat Lovers
- Friday, 3rd February – Corner Hotel, Melbourne
- Tuesday, 7th February– Factory Theatre, Sydney
- Tickets and more information HERE
FINNEAS
- Wednesday, 1st February – Metro Theatre, Sydney
- Tickets
- Tuesday, 7th February – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne
- Tickets
Fontaines D.C.
- Wednesday, 1st February – Roundhouse, Sydney | SOLD OUT
- Thursday, 2nd February – Triffid, Brisbane | SOLD OUT
- Tuesday, 7th February – Corner Hotel, Melbourne | SOLD OUT
- Wednesday, 8th February – Forum Theatre, Melbourne | SOLD OUT
- Tickets and more information HERE
Fred again..
- Wednesday, 1st February – The Forum, Melbourne
- Tuesday, 7th February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
- Tickets and more information HERE
girl in red
- Wednesday, 1st February – 170 Russell, Melbourne
- Monday, 6th February – Metro Theatre, Sydney
- Tickets and more information HERE
Knucks
- Thursday, 2nd February – Metro Theatre, Sydney
- Friday, 3rd February – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne
- Tickets and more information HERE
Ross From Friends
- Tuesday, 7th February – 170 Russell, Melbourne
- Wednesday, 8th February – Metro Theatre, Sydney
- Tickets and more information HERE
slowthai
- Tuesday, 7th February – Metro Theatre, Sydney
- Wednesday, 8th February – 170 Russell, Melbourne
- Tickets and more information HERE
TURNSTILE
- Friday, 3rd February – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne
- Thursday, 9th February – Metro Theatre, Sydney
- Tickets and more information HERE
Yard Act
- Tuesday, 31st January – Night Cat, Melbourne
- Thursday, 2nd February – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
- Tickets and more information HERE
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Jackie Down the Line’
