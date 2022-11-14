Laneway Festival 2023 is fast approaching, and a slew of artists have announced sideshows throughout Australia. These include Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator FINNEAS and Scandi alt-popper girl in red, as well as Fred again.., 100 gecs, slowthai, TURNSTILE, The Backseat Lovers, Knucks, Ross From Friends, Yard Act and Irish post-punks Fontaines DC.

Notable absentees include Haim, Joji and Phoebe Bridgers, with the former two confirmed as Laneway exclusives. Keep your eyes on this page as we’ll be keeping it updated with more sideshow announcements, show dates and ticket links.

Laneway Festival 2023: The Sideshows

Come for the @100gecs bangers, stay for the wizard outfits. We’re counting down the days ’til #Laneway2023 kicks off and we get to witness greatness. pic.twitter.com/UASaVTSfnu — Laneway Festival (@lanewayfest) November 10, 2022

100 Gecs

Friday, 3rd February – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, 9th February – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets and more information HERE

The Backseat Lovers

Friday, 3rd February – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tuesday, 7th February– Factory Theatre, Sydney

Tickets and more information HERE

FINNEAS

Wednesday, 1st February – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets

Tuesday, 7th February – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets

Fontaines D.C.

Wednesday, 1st February – Roundhouse, Sydney | SOLD OUT

Thursday, 2nd February – Triffid, Brisbane | SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 7th February – Corner Hotel, Melbourne | SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 8th February – Forum Theatre, Melbourne | SOLD OUT

Tickets and more information HERE

Fred again..

Wednesday, 1st February – The Forum, Melbourne

Tuesday, 7th February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets and more information HERE

girl in red

Wednesday, 1st February – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Monday, 6th February – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets and more information HERE

Knucks

Thursday, 2nd February – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 3rd February – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Tickets and more information HERE

Ross From Friends

Tuesday, 7th February – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Wednesday, 8th February – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets and more information HERE

slowthai

Tuesday, 7th February – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday, 8th February – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets and more information HERE

TURNSTILE

Friday, 3rd February – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Thursday, 9th February – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets and more information HERE

Yard Act

Tuesday, 31st January – Night Cat, Melbourne

Thursday, 2nd February – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets and more information HERE

Fontaines D.C. – ‘Jackie Down the Line’

