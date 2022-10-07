NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. The first playlist of October includes daine’s ‘stay close’, which they describe as an emo pop love story of “two villains”, violin virtuoso Xani’s hip hop-influenced ‘Michelle’, no-nonsense garage punk from Phil & the Tiles, and plenty more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.)
Listen to this month’s playlist
New Additions: 07/10/2022
daine – stay close
Xani – Michelle
Behind You – Neck Work
sunbleached – Spinning Around
Nuum – Atypical
Shannen James – This Mess
Elizabeth M. Drummond – Bullet
GAZAL – Let You Go
Munan – Freak Like Me
Phil & the Tiles – Elixir
Austin Mackay – Dancing Through the Fire
Further Reading
PREMIERE: Rat Child Recalls Macy Gray and Nina Simone on ‘Love Facilitator’
Rachel Maria Cox: My Favourite LGBTQIA+ Pop Songs
PREMIERE: Delivery Confront Ego On New Single, ‘The Complex’
Track By Track: Bec Sandridge Spills the Tea on Her New EP ‘Lost Dog’
Track By Track: Allday Releases Surprise Mixtape ‘Excuse Me’
PREMIERE: The Pictures Make a Strong Return with ‘I Can’t Hold It Back’