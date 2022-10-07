NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. The first playlist of October includes daine’s ‘stay close’, which they describe as an emo pop love story of “two villains”, violin virtuoso Xani’s hip hop-influenced ‘Michelle’, no-nonsense garage punk from Phil & the Tiles, and plenty more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.)

Listen to this month’s playlist

New Additions: 07/10/2022

daine – stay close

Xani – Michelle

Behind You – Neck Work

sunbleached – Spinning Around

Nuum – Atypical

Shannen James – This Mess

Elizabeth M. Drummond – Bullet

GAZAL – Let You Go

Munan – Freak Like Me

Phil & the Tiles – Elixir

Austin Mackay – Dancing Through the Fire

