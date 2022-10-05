Naarm/Melbourne neo soul and blues artist Rat Child is gearing up for the release of her album My Morning and Afternoon’s Work. The record’s latest single is ‘Love Facilitator’, which we’re premiering on Music Feeds.

‘Love Facilitator’ features Rat Child on guitar and vocals alongside Christy Wositzki-Jones (keys), Asha Trips (bass) and Maddie Stephenson (drums). “Like all my songs, I wrote ‘Love Facilitator’ because it was what I needed to hear,” said Rat Child.

Rat Child – ‘Love Facilitator’

<a href="https://ratchildmusic.bandcamp.com/track/love-facilitator">Love Facilitator by Rat Child</a> <a href="https://ratchildmusic.bandcamp.com/track/love-facilitator">Love Facilitator by Rat Child</a>

The bluesy neo soul performer first grabbed attention with the 2020 single ‘Joy’, which won praise from triple j Unearthed and Pilerats. The artist also counts Teskey Brothers front person Josh Teskey as a fan.

“Rat Child’s music as whole, both lyrically and in the vocals, gives me a sense of someone who sings with feeling and emotion from the heart,” Teskey said. “Musically and in the messages portrayed, these songs feel arranged perfectly to take you on a journey, yet the vocals and the stories told feel as if they could have very much in the moment potentially been sung live with feeling in the one perfect take.”

In a statement, Rat Child said ‘Love Facilitator’ began as a deeply personal exploration, but evolved into something more widely accessible. “I can hear myself smiling as I sing on the recording,” she said. “As Nina Simone once said, ‘I mean every word of it.'”

At its core, ‘Love Facilitator’ is an endorsement for fostering love and connection. “I really believe that we have to try to actively facilitate love – freely – amongst each other,” Rat Child said. “It’s not always easy, but it’s a worthy ambition nonetheless”.

My Morning and Afternoon’s Work is out on Thursday, 10th November. ‘Love Facilitator’ is out now.

