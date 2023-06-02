NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist is led by LÂLKA’s ‘Hyperintense’, an apt description for the hyperpop artist’s new mixtape, Romance + Rebellion. There’s also new music from electronic-pop experimentalist Naretha Williams, a beautiful instrumental from pastels, plus plenty of new local pop, rock, folk, country and dance.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – June ’23

New additions 02/06/2023

LÂLKA – Hyperintense

pastels – Sway Closely

Naretha Williams – Into Dusk We Fall

Jerome Blazé – Waking Up

Juice Webster – Headaches

Folk Bitch Trio – Analogue

Club Angel & Becca Hatch – Ride For Me

Bones and Jones – Castlemaine

Temgazi – Radar

Party Pest – Party Pest Theme

Winten – Bad Ones

Katy Steele – Big Star

Fanny Lumsden – When I Die

thndo – 4EVA

