NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist is led by LÂLKA’s ‘Hyperintense’, an apt description for the hyperpop artist’s new mixtape, Romance + Rebellion. There’s also new music from electronic-pop experimentalist Naretha Williams, a beautiful instrumental from pastels, plus plenty of new local pop, rock, folk, country and dance.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)
New Aus Music Playlist – June ’23
New additions 02/06/2023
- LÂLKA – Hyperintense
- pastels – Sway Closely
- Naretha Williams – Into Dusk We Fall
- Jerome Blazé – Waking Up
- Juice Webster – Headaches
- Folk Bitch Trio – Analogue
- Club Angel & Becca Hatch – Ride For Me
- Bones and Jones – Castlemaine
- Temgazi – Radar
- Party Pest – Party Pest Theme
- Winten – Bad Ones
- Katy Steele – Big Star
- Fanny Lumsden – When I Die
- thndo – 4EVA
Further Reading
Scott Darlow Recruits The Jezabels’ Hayley Mary for New Single, Announces Tour Dates
The Slingers Share ‘Down to the Bone’, Announce Tour
Nominees Announced for the Australian Independent Music Awards 2023
Gretta Ray Confirms Second Album and Announces Headline Tour