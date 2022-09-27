NO ZU Release ‘Liquid Love’, Their First New Original Music Since 2016

Acclaimed Melbourne “heat beat” icons NO ZU have shared a new single, ‘Liquid Love’. The track is the band’s first piece of new music since 2016, and first release since the passing of vocalist Daphne Camf in 2021.

The new track will appear on their forthcoming EP, Heat Beat (named for their own genre classification), which is scheduled to arrive on 18th November. The five-track EP features Camf’s final recordings with the band prior to her passing.

NO ZU – ‘Liquid Love’

First forming in 2007, NO ZU released their debut album, Life, in 2012. Having established themselves as versatile musicians and acclaimed performers, the group’s reputation spread globally, with their “mutant punk funk” ultimately making them one of “Australia’s most distinctive and debauched groups”.

Their last full-length, Afterlife, album arrived in 2016, with their BODY2BODY2BODY remix EP following in 2017. Their latest recording to date had come in 2020, with the band covering Hunters & Collectors’ ‘Talking To A Stranger’ and Bryan Ferry’s ‘Sensation’ as a double A-side single.

Currently, their last performance took place in February 2020, with founding member Nic Oogjes unveiling his Cong Josie alter ego shortly afterwards. NO ZU will return to the live stage in November, performing at the 30th birthday concert for Chapter Music.

Heat Beat is scheduled to release on 18th November.

NO ZU – Heat Beat

Liquid Love Mind Melt Cosmetic Beat Heat Beat Head Phone Call Melt Down

