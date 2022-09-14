Chapter Music Announces Full Lineup For November 30th Birthday Event

Chapter Music has announced the full lineup for its upcoming 30th birthday celebrations. Dubbed Chapterfest 30, the event will take over Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on 5th November.

Initially announcing a handful of acts for the event back in August, the beloved record label has now unveiled the complete bill. The original version of the lineup included an appearance from body-music octet NO ZU, a solo set from Laura Jean, a performance from Gregor, and a collaboration between Teether and Kuya Neil.

Now, the full bill has been revealed, doubling the amount of artists thanks to sets from the likes of Sweet Whirl, The Native Cats, and enduring Sydney indie-pop outfit The Cannanes. Most notably though, the event will be headlined by a reformed version of Melbourne electronic/post-punk group Essendon Airport, who will play their first show since 2011, joined by some special guests including The Triffids’ ‘Evil’ Graham Lee.

Founded in 1992 by Guy Blackman, Chapter Music has spent three decades as one of Australia’s longest-running independent labels. It has managed to curate an impressive discography across its lifetime, releasing records by the likes of The Goon Sax, Wagons, Minimum Chips, Clag, Dick Diver, and The Apartments, to name a few.

