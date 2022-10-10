Peking Duk, Spacey Jane Playing Inaugural Dream Machine Bali

The idyllic Dream Machine festival is heading overseas in 2023, with the festival announcing the debut of Dream Machine Bali. The latest edition of the event follows on from its debut in the Whitsundays earlier this year.

Spearheaded by the team behind the Wine Machine and Snow Machine festivals, Dream Machine aims to collect all of the fun and frivolities of an electronic-influenced music festival, with a dream-like location serving as the backdrop. Thus, the event will be heading to Nusa Dua in Bali between 8th and 12th June, 2023 for its next edition.

Peking Duk – ‘Honest (feat. Slayyyter)’

The lineup for Dream Machine Bali will once again collect some of the biggest names in the Australian music scene, with the likes of Peking Duk, Harvey Sutherland, LDRU, 1300, Northeast Party House, and Stace Cadet joining the bill. However, it’s not all electronic, with Boy & Bear, Client Liaison, Spacey Jane, Vera Blue, Winston Surfshirt, and San Cisco appearing as well.

Though the vast majority of the bill is homegrown, Dream Machine Bali does also feature a high-profile international name by way of mash-up maestro Girl Talk. Full lineup and ticketing details for the festival’s Bali debut are available below.

Dream Machine Bali

1300

Boy & Bear

Client Liaison

Girl Talk (USA)

Groove City

Harvey Sutherland (DJ set)

Holy Holy

Hot Dub Time Machine

Illy

Jimi The Kween

LDRU

Mell Hall

Northeast Party House

Peking Duk (DJ set)

San Cisco

Sideboob

Spacey Jane

Stace Cadet

Sycco

Tori Levett

Tyson O’Brien

Vera Blue

Winston Surfshirt

Dates & Venue

Thursday, June 8th – Monday, 12th June, 2023 – Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

Sign up for presale now. Tickets on sale from Wednesday, 19th October.

Further Reading

Illy Releases New Single ‘Like You’ and Re-Signs with Warner Music Australia

Hear Spacey Jane Cover A Paramore Classic

Festival Of The Sun Announces Lineup For December 2022 Event