Hilltop Hoods, BENEE, Broods Lead Lineup for NZ’s Snow Machine 2023

Queenstown music festival Snow Machine has released its 2023 lineup, with Hilltop Hoods, BENEE, and Broods leading the bill.

The festival will take place across five days in early September, set up across The Remarkables, Coronet Peak, and a main festival site in Queenstown. Aside from the headliners, there’ll also be sets from Hayden James, The Jungle Giants, Northeast Party House, and perennial festival favourites like Peking Duk and Art Vs Science.

BENEE: ‘Glitter’

Triple j Unearthed High winner Jacotène will also be there, as well Set Mo, veteran Pete Murray, New Zealand stalwarts Shapeshifter, Stace Cadet, and more. Tom Tilley and Flight Facilities’ Hugo Gruzman will also present their polar party, First Base. Check out the full lineup below.

Snow Machine 2023 will take place from Tuesday, 5th September to Sunday 10th September. Aside from the music, the festival will offer a bunch of adrenaline junkie activities including heli skiing, bungy jumping, and canyon swinging. Head to the website for a full rundown of all the packages.

Snow Machine 2023

Tickets are on sale from 12pm Wednesday 18th January. You can sign up for pre-sale now.

Tuesday 5th September to Sunday 10th September 2023 – Queenstown, Aotearoa, New Zealand