New South Coast Festival Changing Tides Locks in Spacey Jane, G Flip, Peking Duk & More

The NSW town of Kiama is scoring a brand new summer festival called Changing Tides. The two-day event will land at the Kiama Showgrounds on Saturday, 16th and Sunday, 17th December, with Spacey Jane, G Flip, PNAU, and The Temper Trap booked in to appear.

There’ll also be sets from festival mainstays Dune Rats, UK duo and “rock music” purveyors Royal Blood, The Jungle Giants, Byron Bay singer Kita Alexander, and party starters Peking Duk. Indie outfits like Perth’s Dulcie, The Moving Stills, Merci Mercy, and 2022 Unearthed High winner Jacoténe are also on the bill. See the full lineup and ticket details below.

G Flip: ‘The Worst Person Alive’

G Flip is currently on their mammoth Australian tour for new album DRUMMER, playing their first shows in Brisbane and Cairns last week – the tour continues tomorrow night with a show in Adelaide. In classic G Flip fashion, they’ve recently been announced on a slew of summer festival lineups, including Wildlands, Beyond the Valley, and Field Day.

Similarly, The Jungle Giants have also got a big summer ahead, having been booked in for Lost Paradise, Wildlands, Beyond the Valley, and the Central Coast festival Rolling Sets.

Royal Blood, meanwhile, will be heading to Australia armed with their brand new album Back To The Water Below, which is out on Friday, 8th September.

The summer festival season is already bursting at the seams – make sure you’re across everything with our list of upcoming Australian festivals.

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 16th and Sunday, 17th December – Kiama Showgrounds, Kiama

