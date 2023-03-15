Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Is Touring Australia

Founding Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason – the band’s sole constant member from their 1965 inception up until now – will perform Pink Floyd’s early music with his Saucerful of Secrets project when the group tours Australia this year.

The band – which also features Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp and former Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, alongside guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken – will play shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Perth in September.

Watch Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Perform ‘Fearless’ Live

Mason formed Saucerful of Secrets in 2018 with a desire to celebrate and bring the early, pre-Dark Side of the Moon music of Pink Floyd to wider audiences. The band’s Echoes tour last year saw them perform songs from early albums like The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, A Saucerful of Secrets, Atom Heart Mother, Meddle, Obscured by Clouds and more.

“With the help of some like-minded friends, I have embarked on a voyage of discovery of the music that was the launch pad of Pink Floyd and my working life,” Mason said when first announcing the project. “It seems too early to retire, and I missed the interaction with other musicians.”

See dates and venues for Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets’ 2023 Australian tour below. Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am local time next Wednesday, 22nd March.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 16th September – Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Tuesday, 19th September – Brisbane Convention Exhibition Centre, Brisbane

Thursday, 21st September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Monday, 25th September – Riverside, Perth

