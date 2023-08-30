Where to See Live Music in Brisbane – September 2023

Brisbane mightn’t have the historic venues of Sydney or Melbourne’s global reputation as a music metropolis, but the city is swarming with music fans. It’s also home to a wealth of venues, from Princess Theatre, The Triffid and Fortitude Music Hall to Riverstage and the Powerhouse.

So what international artists are playing in Brisbane this month?

Culture Club will play at Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Rick Kern/WireImage

We Came As Romans

Saturday, 2nd September @ Princess Theatre – Tickets

Thrice

Sunday, 3rd September @ Princess Theatre – Tickets

Napalm Death

Tuesday, 12th September @ The Triffid – Tickets

Extreme | Living Colour

Wednesday, 13th September @ Fortitude Music Hall – Tickets

Culture Club

Thursday, 14th September @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Tickets

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets

Tuesday, 19th September @ Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre – Tickets

Nick Mulvey

Wednesday, 20th September @ The Zoo – Tickets

The Acacia Strain

Thursday, 21st September @ The Zoo – Tickets

Rex Orange County

Friday, 22nd September @ Riverstage – Tickets

Son Little

Wednesday, 27th September @ Powerhouse – Tickets

Against The Current

Thursday, 28th September @ The Brightside – Tickets

