Where to See Live Music in Brisbane – September 2023

By Music Feeds

Brisbane mightn’t have the historic venues of Sydney or Melbourne’s global reputation as a music metropolis, but the city is swarming with music fans. It’s also home to a wealth of venues, from Princess Theatre, The Triffid and Fortitude Music Hall to Riverstage and the Powerhouse.

So what international artists are playing in Brisbane this month?

What International Artists Are Performing in Brisbane in September?

We Came As Romans

  • Saturday, 2nd September @ Princess Theatre – Tickets

Thrice

  • Sunday, 3rd September @ Princess Theatre – Tickets

Napalm Death

  • Tuesday, 12th September @ The Triffid – Tickets

Extreme | Living Colour

  • Wednesday, 13th September @ Fortitude Music Hall – Tickets

Culture Club

  • Thursday, 14th September @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Tickets

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets

  • Tuesday, 19th September @ Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre – Tickets

Nick Mulvey

  • Wednesday, 20th September @ The Zoo – Tickets

The Acacia Strain

  • Thursday, 21st September @ The Zoo – Tickets

Rex Orange County

  • Friday, 22nd September @ Riverstage – Tickets

Son Little

  • Wednesday, 27th September @ Powerhouse – Tickets

Against The Current

  • Thursday, 28th September @ The Brightside – Tickets

