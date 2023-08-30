Where to See Live Music in Brisbane – September 2023

Brisbane mightn’t have the historic venues of Sydney or Melbourne’s global reputation as a music metropolis, but the city is swarming with music fans. It’s also home to a wealth of venues, from Princess Theatre, The Triffid and Fortitude Music Hall to Riverstage and the Powerhouse.
So what international artists are playing in Brisbane this month?
- Saturday, 2nd September @ Princess Theatre – Tickets
- Sunday, 3rd September @ Princess Theatre – Tickets
- Tuesday, 12th September @ The Triffid – Tickets
- Wednesday, 13th September @ Fortitude Music Hall – Tickets
- Thursday, 14th September @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Tickets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
- Tuesday, 19th September @ Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre – Tickets
- Wednesday, 20th September @ The Zoo – Tickets
- Thursday, 21st September @ The Zoo – Tickets
- Friday, 22nd September @ Riverstage – Tickets
- Wednesday, 27th September @ Powerhouse – Tickets
- Thursday, 28th September @ The Brightside – Tickets
