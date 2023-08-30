Where to See Live Music in Melbourne: September 2023

Melbourne is Australia’s live music capital. The city is home to an abundance of live music venues, from iconic pubs like the Corner and Northcote Social Club to major events sites like Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Forum Melbourne.

What International Artists Are Performing in Melbourne in September?

NIKI comes to Melbourne’s Festival Hall | Credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Thrice

Thursday, 31st August @ Northcote Theatre – Tickets

Friday, 1st September @ Northcote Theatre – Tickets

We Came As Romans

Friday, 1st September @ The Croxton – Tickets

Neil Frances

Friday, 1st September @ The Espy – Tickets

Culture Club

Saturday, 9th September @ Rod Laver – Tickets

Napalm Death

Saturday, 9th September @ The Croxton – Tickets

Extreme | Living Colour

Sunday, 10th September @ Forum – Tickets

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets

Saturday, 16th September @ Forum – Tickets

Sunday, 17th September @ Forum – Tickets

Nick Mulvey

Friday, 22nd September @ The Croxton – Tickets

TENGGER

Friday, 22nd September @ The Curtin – Tickets

NIKI

Saturday, 23rd September @ Festival Hall – Tickets

Hiss Golden Messenger

Wednesday, 27th September @ Corner Hotel – Tickets

Rex Orange County

Wednesday, 27th September @ Margaret Court Arena – Tickets

Thursday, 28th September @ Margaret Court Arena – Tickets

The Acacia Strain

Wednesday, 27th September @ Stay Gold – Tickets

Thursday, 28th September @ Barwon Club Hotel (Geelong) – Tickets

Against The Current

Saturday, 30th September @ Stay Gold – Tickets

Sunday, 1st October @ Sooki Lounge (Belgrave) – Tickets

Find details of every international tour coming to Australia in 2023/24 here

