Rex Orange County | Credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Where to See Live Music in Melbourne: September 2023

By Music Feeds

Melbourne is Australia’s live music capital. The city is home to an abundance of live music venues, from iconic pubs like the Corner and Northcote Social Club to major events sites like Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Forum Melbourne.

So what international artists are playing in Melbourne this month?

What International Artists Are Performing in Melbourne in September?

NIKI comes to Melbourne’s Festival Hall | Credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Thrice

  • Thursday, 31st August @ Northcote Theatre – Tickets
  • Friday, 1st September @ Northcote Theatre – Tickets

We Came As Romans

  • Friday, 1st September @ The Croxton – Tickets

Neil Frances

  • Friday, 1st September @ The Espy – Tickets

Culture Club

  • Saturday, 9th September @ Rod Laver – Tickets

Napalm Death

  • Saturday, 9th September @ The Croxton – Tickets

Extreme | Living Colour

  • Sunday, 10th September @ Forum – Tickets

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets

  • Saturday, 16th September @ Forum – Tickets
  • Sunday, 17th September @ Forum – Tickets

Nick Mulvey

  • Friday, 22nd September @ The Croxton – Tickets

TENGGER

  • Friday, 22nd September @ The Curtin – Tickets

NIKI

  • Saturday, 23rd September @ Festival Hall – Tickets

Hiss Golden Messenger

  • Wednesday, 27th September @ Corner Hotel – Tickets

Rex Orange County

  • Wednesday, 27th September @ Margaret Court Arena – Tickets
  • Thursday, 28th September @ Margaret Court Arena – Tickets

The Acacia Strain

  • Wednesday, 27th September @ Stay Gold – Tickets
  • Thursday, 28th September @ Barwon Club Hotel (Geelong) – Tickets

Against The Current

  • Saturday, 30th September @ Stay Gold – Tickets
  • Sunday, 1st October @ Sooki Lounge (Belgrave) – Tickets

Find details of every international tour coming to Australia in 2023/24 here

