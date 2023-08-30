Where to See Live Music in Melbourne: September 2023

Melbourne is Australia’s live music capital. The city is home to an abundance of live music venues, from iconic pubs like the Corner and Northcote Social Club to major events sites like Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Forum Melbourne.
So what international artists are playing in Melbourne this month?
What International Artists Are Performing in Melbourne in September?
- Thursday, 31st August @ Northcote Theatre – Tickets
- Friday, 1st September @ Northcote Theatre – Tickets
- Friday, 1st September @ The Croxton – Tickets
- Friday, 1st September @ The Espy – Tickets
- Saturday, 9th September @ Rod Laver – Tickets
- Saturday, 9th September @ The Croxton – Tickets
- Sunday, 10th September @ Forum – Tickets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
- Friday, 22nd September @ The Croxton – Tickets
- Friday, 22nd September @ The Curtin – Tickets
- Saturday, 23rd September @ Festival Hall – Tickets
- Wednesday, 27th September @ Corner Hotel – Tickets
- Wednesday, 27th September @ Margaret Court Arena – Tickets
- Thursday, 28th September @ Margaret Court Arena – Tickets
- Wednesday, 27th September @ Stay Gold – Tickets
- Thursday, 28th September @ Barwon Club Hotel (Geelong) – Tickets
- Saturday, 30th September @ Stay Gold – Tickets
- Sunday, 1st October @ Sooki Lounge (Belgrave) – Tickets
