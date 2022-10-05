REBEL YELL Releases New Single, ‘Protect’

REBEL YELL has unveiled her latest single, ‘Protect’. The new track arrives alongside the announcement of Grace Stevenson’s industrial-influenced project signing to Melbourne-based independent label Dinosaur City Records.

Utilising thick bass and powerful beats alongside Stevenson’s urgent vocals, ‘Protect’ is her first new single since 2021’s ‘Grid’. In a statement though, Stevenson explained that the track’s originally began as a continuation of a 2019 single, yet undertook a transformation during her time spent living in Iceland.

REBEL YELL – ‘Protect’

“A continuation of ‘Night Drive’, ‘Protect’ was initially written in regards to women and our battles with safety and to have a voice,” she explains. “When I lived in Iceland in 2021, the song took on a new form; it felt adaptive to the environment and our climate; how young people face the consequences of those who walked before us, yet cop the blame for so much.”

The track also comes accompanied by a video clip which was filmed and edited by Stevenson, and shot in Seyðisfjörður, Iceland. The clip contrasts the natural beauty of the country with the remains of a devastating landslide that impacted the area in 2020.

While ‘Protect’ also arrives as REBEL YELL’s first single following her signing to Dinosaur City Records, Stevenson will also be launching the new single as part of a label showcase next week. Taking place at Melbourne’s Colour Club on Saturday, October 15th, she will perform alongside the likes of Workhorse, e4444e, and Elmo Aoayama.

