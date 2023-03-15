Sydney Ambient-Pop Artist Hubcaps Shares Debut Single ‘Singing & Songing’

Sydney producer and multi-instrumentalist Ella Mosley – aka Hubcaps – has shared her debut single, ‘Singing & Songing’. It arrives alongside the news Hubcaps has signed with Melbourne label Dinosaur City, joining the likes of Workhorse and e4444e.

‘Singing & Songing’, which, according to press materials, was created by Mosley in her bedroom using GarageBand, opens with sparse, pulsating distorted bass, before being filled out by understated electronic percussion and crystalline synths. Mosley’s gossamer, reverb-heavy vocals glide above, making for a track that sits between eerie and dreamlike.

“While writing ‘Singing & Songing’, I was thinking a lot about autonomy and becoming comfortable with oneself when others aren’t present, especially romantically,” Mosley says. “The introduction of bells, higher-pitched synths and the lack of bass in a way, invite the listener into the distracted daydream romance can bring on while you’re learning to become comfortable with yourself.”

Mosley will launch ‘Singing & Songing’ with a hometown release show at Sydney’s Petersham Bowling Club tonight (Thursday, 16th March), with support from Lottie World. Tickets are on sale here.

