PREMIERE: screensaver Seek Relief from Energy Vampires on New Single ‘Drainer’

Melbourne/Naarm post-punk quintet screensaver have never sounded so urgent as they do on new single ‘Drainer’. The second track to be lifted from the band’s forthcoming album, Decent Shapes, ‘Drainer’ is a counter to people who sap your emotional energy but whose presence you just can’t shake.

The single is officially out this Wednesday (23rd August), but the official music video is premiering now via Music Feeds. We spoke to vocalist and synth player Krystal Maynard about the song’s origins and the thinking behind the ‘Drainer’ music video.

screensaver – ‘Drainer’

Maynard decided upon the song’s thematic focus only after the music had been composed. “I wanted to content to match the sound of the track,” she said. So, she started thinking about negative relationships of a kind that many people can relate to.

“The song starts when the character wakes up in the morning feeling hopeful that maybe today will be different, only to be disappointed as the day goes on by the emotionally draining person in their life,” Maynard said.

Grace Stevenson of punk-influenced electronic project REBEL YELL created the video for ‘Drainer’. “She has a very particular style that we thought would work well with the tone of the song,” Maynard said.

In a slight deviation from the lyrical themes, the ‘Drainer’ video focuses on a range of everyday concerns that are energy sapping. “Money probs, forgetting stuff, things breaking, domestic chores, and even band relationship dynamics,” Maynard said.

By the clip’s end, the members of screensaver finally get some relief. “The end scene of us playing live is really about having a climax where we get to shake off all the draining/frustrating energy that has been building in the clip and song.”

screensaver have announced a bunch of tour dates in support of Decent Shapes – which is out on Friday, 20th October via Poison City and Upset the Rhythm. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (23rd August). Find the dates below and see the band’s Instagram for more info.

screensaver Decent Shapes Tour 2023

Saturday, 21st October – John Curtin Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 2nd November – Sideway Bar, Canberra ACT

Friday, 3rd November – The Servo, Port Kembla NSW

Saturday, 4th November – The Enmore, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 5th November – A secret location, Sydney NSW

Friday, 10th November – The Eastern, Ballarat VIC

Friday, 17th November – TBA, QLD

Saturday, 18th November – The Bearded Lady, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 19th November – A secret location, Eudlo QLD

Friday, 24th November – The Dart and Marlin, Warrnambool VIC

Saturday, 25th November – The Metro, Adelaide SA

Tickets on sale Wednesday, 23rd August via screensaver’s Instagram

