Sydney progressive metalcore trailblazers Reliqa are hitting the road in May 2027, announcing a four-date Australian headline tour in celebration of their forthcoming sophomore album, High Risk Thoughts.

Due out on Friday, 12th February via Immortal Music Group/Nuclear Blast, the record will see the quartet embark on an exciting new chapter, with their upcoming headline run showcasing some of the country’s most promising alternative heavy acts.

RELIQA – ‘Serum’

Joining Reliqa across all four dates will be alt., St Sinner and East Capri, making for a stacked, all-Aussie bill.

The tour will kick off at Brisbane’s Brightside on Friday, 21st May, before hitting Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory and Melbourne’s Leadbeater Hotel, wrapping up at Adelaide’s Jive Bar on Saturday, 29th May.

Reliqa announced High Risk Thoughts last month alongside the release of their brooding, menacing new single ‘Serum’, which premiered on triple j’s Home & Hosed, with host Anika Luna describing the band as “rising household names”.

The track has already clocked up hundreds of thousands of streams, while UK heavy music publication Kerrang! has tipped the quartet as “a name for your radar”.

It’s the latest milestone in what’s been a steady upward trajectory for Reliqa since the release of their acclaimed 2024 debut album, Secrets Of The Future.

That record has amassed more than four million streams, with the band subsequently cementing their live reputation through national tours alongside Northlane and Periphery, as well as appearances at Good Things Festival and Life’s A Beach.

And 2027 is shaping up to be an even bigger year for the Sydney outfit.

Before embarking on their Australian headline dates, Reliqa will make their North American touring debut across February and March, supporting fellow Australian progressive metalcore heavyweights Northlane.

From sharing stages with some of the country’s biggest heavy music exports to becoming one in their own right, Reliqa are increasingly proving themselves to be one of the most exciting prospects in Australia’s progressive heavy music scene.

Their upcoming headline tour will give local fans the chance to experience High Risk Thoughts live in intimate venues – with three more rising Australian acts in tow.

Presale tickets will be available from Tuesday, 24th November at 10am local time, before general public tickets go on sale Thursday, 26th November at 10am local time via Destroy All Lines.

Check out the full list of dates below!

Reliqa – Australian Tour 2027

With special guests alt., St Sinner and East Capri

Friday, 21st May — The Brightside, Brisbane QLD (18+)

— The Brightside, Brisbane QLD (18+) Saturday, 22nd May — Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW (18+)

— Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW (18+) Friday, 28th May — Leadbeater Hotel, Melbourne VIC (18+)

— Leadbeater Hotel, Melbourne VIC (18+) Saturday, 29th May — Jive Bar, Adelaide SA (Licensed All Ages)

Presale: Tuesday, 24th November 2026 – 10am local time

General Onsale: Thursday, 26th November 2026 – 10am local time

Tickets and further information via Destroy All Lines

Further Reading

Love Letter To A Record: Reliqa On Deadlights’ ‘The Uncanny Valley’

Reliqa Release New Single ‘Dying Light’ From Upcoming Debut Album, ‘Secrets Of The Future’

Reliqa Announce Debut Album ‘Secrets Of The Future’