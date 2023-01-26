A number of iconic names have scored nominations for Best Original Song at the upcoming 2022 Academy Awards. The five nominations, which were released this week, include songs from some of the year’s most prominent films, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther sees Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Tems up for nomination, while the Everything Everywhere All At Once ‘This Is A Life’ sees Mitski, Son Lux’s Ryan Lott, and Talking Heads’ David Byrne in contention.

Son Lux, Mitski, David Byrne – ‘This Is A Life’:

‘Naatu Naatu’ from Indian action film RRR gives a nomination to M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose, while Diane Warren is the only solo nominee, gaining recognition for ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like A Woman. Lastly, Top Gun: Maverick sees Lady Gaga and BloodPop nominated for their work on ‘Hold My Hand’.

The 2021 Academy Awards saw Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell taking home the award for ‘No Time To Die’, the title track from the James Bond film of the same name. Notably, if Lady Gaga takes out the award, this would be her second win, having previously emerged triumphant for her work on ‘Shallow’ from A Star Is Born in 2018.

Lady Gaga had also previously been nominated for her her work on ‘Til It Happens To You’ from 2015’s The Hunting Ground; a nomination shared with fellow 2022 nominee Diane Warren. If Warren does not take home the award this year, she will uphold her record of most nominations without a win, with 15.

