The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the shortlist for multiple 2023 Academy Awards categories, including both Original Song and Original Score. The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will take place at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023, with Jimmy Kimmel on hosting duties.

Nominated in the Original Song category are the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and The Weekend – for ‘Carolina’ (Where the Crawdads Sing), ‘Lift Me Up’ (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Avatar: The Way of Water cut ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’, respectively.

Also shortlisted are LCD Soundsystem for their White Noise track ‘New Body Rhumba’. Mitski and David Byrne are nominated for their Son Lux collaboration ‘This Is a Life’, which featured on the soundtrack for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Giveon, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Jazmine Sullivan and more also made the list.

Among those nominated in the Original Score category are Ludwig Göransson (for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), John Williams (for The Fabelmans), Alexandre Desplat (for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Nicholas Britell (for She Said) and Hildur Guðnadóttir (for Women Talking).

Other shortlists unveiled in today’s announcement included Sound, Documentary Feature Film and Short Film categories (both animated and live action). Notably, despite both Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ short film and Kendrick Lamar‘s video for ‘We Cry Together’ being eligible for consideration in the Best Live Action Short Film category, neither made the shortlist. See today’s announcement here.

This year’s Academy Awards took place back in March. Among the winners in the music categories were Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell – who took home Best Original Song for Bond track ‘No Time to Die’ – and Hans Zimmer – for his Dune score.

Music (Original Score)

Volker Bertelmann – All Quiet on the Western Front

Simon Franglen – Avatar: The Way of Water

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Chanda Dancy – Devotion

John Powell – Don’t Worry Darling

Son Lux – Everything Everywhere All at Once

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Nathan Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Michael Abels – Nope

Nicholas Britell – She Said

Terence Blanchard – The Woman King

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Music (Original Song)

Giveon – ‘Time’ (Amsterdam)

The Weeknd – ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’ (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Rihanna – ‘Lift Me Up’ (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Son Lux Featuring Mitski & David Byrne – ‘This Is a Life’ (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Gregory Mann – ‘Ciao Papa’ (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Rita Wilson & Sebastián Yatra – ‘Til You’re Home’ (A Man Called Otto)

Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava & M.M. Keeravani – ‘Naatu Naatu’ (RRR)

Selena Gomez – ‘My Mind & Me’ (Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me)

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell & The Spirited Ensemble – ‘Good Afternoon’ (Spirited)

Sofia Carson – ‘Applause’ (Tell It like a Woman)

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Stand Up’ (Till)

Lady Gaga – ‘Hold My Hand’ (Top Gun: Maverick)

J. Ralph & Norah Jones – ‘Dust & Ash’ (The Voice of Dust and Ash)

Taylor Swift – ‘Carolina’ (Where the Crawdads Sing)

LCD Soundsystem – ‘New Body Rhumba’ (White Noise)

