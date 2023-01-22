Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, and Cyndi Lauper have joined forces to release a star-studded new single, ‘Gonna Be You’. The high-profile track serves as the lead single from the new film, 80 For Brady.

Alongside the other big names on the song, the track also includes vocals from Blondie’s Debbie Harry, and imminent Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductee, Gloria Estefan. First announced earlier this month, ‘Gonna Be You’ was written by the esteemed Diane Warren, who has written myriad hits including Cher’s ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ and Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’.

Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry – ‘Gonna Be You’

“When I wrote ‘Gonna Be You’ for 80 For Brady, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these womens’ deep friendship,” Warren said in a statement. “Since ’80’ was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the ’80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?

“Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me,” she added. “I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry on this song!! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!”

Set for release in Australia on 2nd February, 80 For Brady follows four friends – Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field – as they make their way to Houston to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl match between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. The film was produced by Brady himself.

