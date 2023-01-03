Miley Cyrus and David Byrne teamed up for a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ during a New Year’s Eve TV special.

Cyrus hosted an NBC holiday special titled, appropriately, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, enlisting a bunch of guests to appear throughout the evening, including Dolly Parton, Fletcher, and Swae Lee.

Miley Cyrus & David Byrne: ‘Let’s Dance’

The Talking Heads frontman jumped on stage for a couple of tracks with Cyrus: ‘Everybody’s Coming To My House’, from his 2018 solo album American Utopia, and a cover of Bowie’s 1983 classic ‘Let’s Dance’. The two do a solid job – watching them dance coyly together is perhaps the best part.

Parton – who if you don’t know, is Cyrus’ godmother – performed a stack of tracks with Cyrus, including ‘Wrecking Ball’, ‘Jolene’, and ‘I Will Always Love You’. They also had a crack at a couple of covers: Joan Jett & The Blackhearts’ ‘I Love Rock ’n’ Roll’ and Patsy Cline’s ‘Walkin After Midnight’.

Fletcher, who released her latest album Girl of my Dreams last year, jumped onstage to perform with Cyrus on her track ‘Midnight Sky’. Swae Lee, meanwhile, hopped up for ‘Party Up The Street’.

Cyrus recently teased the release of a new track, ‘Flowers’, which is due to land on Friday, 13th January. Her last album Plastic Hearts dropped back in 2020, featuring singles like ‘Midnight Sky’ and its equally popular remix, ‘Edge of Midnight’. She was due to appear on Morrissey’s upcoming album Bonfire of Teenagers this year as well, singing on the track ‘I Am Veronica’, but reportedly requested to be removed from the album.

