Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox Take on The Offspring’s ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’

Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp have churned out a cover of The Offspring’s ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’ for their Sunday Lunch series.

They dropped the cover on YouTube last night – it’s short, sitting at around one minute 30 seconds, and features Wilcox blissfully dancing in the blast of a wind machine while waving around a pink scarf. Typical Wilcox and Fripp stuff. Watch it below.

Toyah Wilcox & Robert Fripp: ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’

It’s the latest in a long series of Sunday Lunch covers, which the couple began doing in 2020 through COVID lockdown. They’ve taken on tracks like Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’, Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’, Radiohead’s ‘Creep’, Grace Jones’ ‘Slave To The Rhythm’, and Metallica’s ‘Seek And Destroy’. In response to their ‘Paranoid’ cover, Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi reportedly said: “I think the lockdown has drove them mental.”

In an interview with NME in 2021, Wilcox said they wanted to make the series into a much bigger thing. “We’re developing Toyah and Robert into a bigger brand. The aim is to make our site more like a TV station,” she said at the time. “We’ve loved making the content and we’re going to take it a lot further.”

“There will be a product line, but also it’s going to start to run like Toyah and Robert TV. It’s going to become educational in a very unique way.”

The duo will hit the road later this year, playing a bunch of Sunday Lunch dates around the UK.

Further Reading

Watch Billie Eilish Perform a Solo Piano Cover of Ben Folds’ ‘Still’

Watch Tones And I Cover ‘Dog Days Are Over’ at ABC NYE Party

Watch Daniel Johns Mime Punching a Shark in Long-Lost ‘TNSW Tonight!’ Interview