Watch Billie Eilish Perform a Solo Piano Cover of Ben Folds’ ‘Still’

Billie Eilish has shared a short cover of Ben Folds‘ ‘Still’, a song he contributed to the soundtrack for the 2006 animated DreamWorks film Over the Hedge.

The 51-second clip, posted to Eilish’s TikTok, sees her performing the song on solo piano in front of a Christmas tree and presents, presumably at her house. “I must give the impression that I have the answers for everything / You were so disappointed to see me unravel so easily,” Eilish sings.

Billie Eilish Covers Ben Folds

Last month, Eilish performed with the likes of Dave Grohl, Childish Gambino and more for a series of hometown shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, playing their songs alongside them.

Across three evenings, she performed ‘Mount Everest’ with Labrinth, recruited Grohl for Foo Fighters‘ ‘My Hero’, did a rendition of Phoebe Bridgers‘ 2017 track ‘Motion Sickness’ with the singer-songwriter, performed ‘Redbone’ with Donald Glover and invited Khalid onstage to perform the pair’s collaboration ‘lovely’.

Last year, Eilish brought her long-awaited tour in support of latest album Happier Than Ever to Australia, playing a string of arenas throughout the country. In a review of a Melbourne date, Music Feeds said Eilish had “accomplished something unique” through her live show. “She manages to instil her emo songs with a peculiar energy – the communal experience of the live show allowing her to universalise inner-feelings. After all, the best magic is real.”

Further Reading

Billie Eilish Review – Zero Pretence at Popstar’s Melbourne Arena Gig

Black Country, New Road Cover Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ In New York

Ben Folds: 10 Essential Tracks