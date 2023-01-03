A bunch of artists took part in ABC’s annual NYE shindig at the Sydney Opera House, including Tasman Keith, Dami Im, Electric Fields, and festival favourites Ball Park Music. ‘Dance Monkey’ hitmaker Tones and I was also on hand, performing at the end of the night just before the fireworks boom-crashed their way across Sydney Harbour.

She performed a handful of her own tracks, before turning her attention to Florence + The Machine’s beloved ‘Dog Days Are Over’. Watch below.

Tones and I: ‘Dog Days Are Over’

It was a big night of covers. Tasman Keith bravely and brilliantly covered Prince’s ‘I Wanna Be Your Lover’, Dami Im took on the late Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ and BTS’ ‘Butter’, Casey Donovan pulled off Robyn’s ‘Dancing On My Own’ and Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’.

Ball Park Music, not to be outdone, covered Russell Morris’ ‘The Real Thing’ and Leonardo’s Bride’s ‘Even When I’m Sleeping’.

“Covering I wanna be your lover for NYE at the opera house is up there in my best moments,” Keith wrote on Twitter. “Wild.”

A heap of the performances are now on YouTube for you to check out – you can also stream the full thing, which was hosted by Charlie Pickering and Zan Rowe, over on ABC iview.

