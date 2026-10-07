Show Me The Body Announce 2026 Australian Tour

New York hardcore wrecking crew Show Me The Body are heading back down under, announcing their biggest run of Australian and New Zealand headline shows to date.

The NYC collective will return this December for shows in Wellington, Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, alongside a previously announced appearance at Meredith Music Festival.



Show Me The Body – ‘No God’

The run will kick off at Wellington’s San Fran on Tuesday, 8th December before hitting Auckland’s Tuning Fork and crossing the ditch for Meredith Festival on Saturday, 12th December.

From there, Show Me The Body will tear through Melbourne’s Thornbury Theatre, Sydney’s Liberty Hall and Brisbane’s Princess Theatre before wrapping things up at Perth’s Rechabite on Friday, 18th December.

They’ll also be joined by a rotating cast of local supports along the way, including King Hit, TWIAY, Tongue Dissolver, Kilat, Steroid, Xiao Xiao, Halfman and The Chain.

The tour comes in the wake of Show Me The Body’s fourth studio album Alone Together, the follow-up to 2022’s Trouble The Water.

Featuring singles Dance In The USA and Eat For Peace, the record was initially developed at the band’s Corpus studio – the basement of the building that serves as their New York City collective headquarters.

The album was created alongside producers Klas Åhlund and Kenneth Blume III, with frontman Julian Cashwan Pratt describing a particularly blunt piece of advice Åhlund offered while listening to the band’s demos.

“There’s certain parts of our music that are distinctly Show Me The Body,” Pratt recalled the producer telling them. “Those parts only your band could do? You should just do that all the time. All the parts that sound like everybody else, you should just do less.”

The advice helped shape Alone Together into a record centred on praxis, resilience and putting belief into action, written by Pratt amid major changes in his personal life including the birth of his daughter and the loss of loved ones.

Show Me The Body will arrive in Australia after a run of local rooms that marks their biggest in this part of the world to date, with their Meredith appearance also placing them alongside the likes of Dijon, underscores and Eddy Current Suppression Ring.

Tickets go on sale Monday, 12th October at 10am AEST.

Catch all the dates and supports below.

Show Me The Body Australian & New Zealand Tour 2026

Tuesday, 8th December – San Fran, Wellington NZ / with King Hit

– San Fran, Wellington NZ / with King Hit Wednesday, 9th December – The Tuning Fork, Auckland NZ / with TWIAY

– The Tuning Fork, Auckland NZ / with TWIAY Saturday, 12th December – Meredith Festival, Meredith VIC

– Meredith Festival, Meredith VIC Sunday, 13th December – Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne VIC / with Tongue Dissolver + Kilat

– Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne VIC / with Tongue Dissolver + Kilat Tuesday, 15th December – Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW / with Steroid + Xiao Xiao

– Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW / with Steroid + Xiao Xiao Thursday, 17th December – The Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD / with Halfman

– The Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD / with Halfman Friday, 18th December – The Rechabite, Perth WA / with The Chain

Tickets available on Monday 12 October at 10am AEST via showmethebody.com

Further Reading

Rise Against Are Returning To Australia With Dropkick Murphys For Huge 2026 Tour

Hardcore Across Generations: Walter Schreifels & Secret World’s Adrian Kelly Talk Quicksand, Community & The Scene’s New Golden Age

SPEED Are Using Their $80K NSW Music Prize Win To Give Back To Sydney’s Hardcore Scene