The Avalanches Announce 2027 Australian Tour

The Avalanches are hitting the road in 2027, announcing a six-date Australian tour with special guest HAAi.

The Melbourne-formed electronic trailblazers will return to stages across the country in February and March, with shows lined up in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

The Avalanches – ‘Far Away’ ft. John Glacier, Khadija Al Hanafi

General tickets go on sale today (Tuesday, 6th October) at 9am local time.

The run will kick off with a two-night stand at Perth Festival’s East Perth Power Station on Saturday, 27th and Sunday, 28th February, with the latter already sold out and the additional Saturday show added in response.

From there, The Avalanches will head to Adelaide’s Hindley St Music Hall before playing Live At The Gardens at Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens, On The Banks in Brisbane and wrapping things up at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on Sunday, 7th March.

“We’re crazy excited to be back on home soil playing these shows in Australia,” The Avalanches said in a statement.

“We can’t wait to be back in a room with people and seeing where the night takes us. We’ve got a lot of new music we’re excited to play, alongside some old favourites, and we can’t wait to spend a few nights making some beautiful noise and memories together.”

That new music comes courtesy of The Avalanches’ forthcoming fourth studio album, No Bad Memories, due to arrive on Friday, 16th October.

The band have already previewed the record with a string of collaborations, including Together with Nikki Nair, Jessy Lanza and Prentiss, Every Single Weekend with Jamie xx, Blue Shadows with Karen O, Can’t Get Over Losing You with Portraits of Tracy and Far Away with John Glacier and Khadija Al Hanafi.

And the full album boasts an even bigger cast, with Rivers Cuomo, Panda Bear, Barry Can’t Swim, Ryoji Ikeda, Haruomi Hosono and Mike Patton among its other collaborators.

The Avalanches describe No Bad Memories as exploring the strange relationship between advertising, technology and memory, repurposing old jingles, start-up sounds, obsolete hardware and audio logos as musical building blocks.

Joining the band around Australia will be Australian-born, London-based electronic artist HAAi, who will arrive fresh from releasing her new 10-track club record DIGITiSE on Friday, 9th October.

Catch all the dates below.

The Avalanches Australian Tour 2027

with special guest HAAi

Saturday, 27th February – Perth Festival, East Perth Power Station, Perth WA

– Perth Festival, East Perth Power Station, Perth WA New show added

Sunday, 28th February – Perth Festival, East Perth Power Station, Perth WA

– Perth Festival, East Perth Power Station, Perth WA Sold Out

Thursday, 4th March – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

– Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA Friday, 5th March – Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne VIC

– Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne VIC Saturday, 6th March – On The Banks, Brisbane QLD

– On The Banks, Brisbane QLD Sunday, 7th March – Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW

General tickets on sale Tuesday, 6th October at 9am local time here

Further Reading

The Avalanches Announce New Album ‘No Bad Memories’ Featuring Karen O, Jamie xx & More

triple j’s Hottest 100 Of Australian Songs: The Complete List

Listen to ‘Since I Left You’-Era Song From Ex-Avalanches Member Gordon “Gordy” McQuilten