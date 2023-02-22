Listen To ‘Since I Left You’-Era Song From Ex-Avalanches Member Gordon McQuilten

Original member of The Avalanches, Gordon ‘Gordy’ McQuilten, has just slipped us a never-before-heard song from his pioneering electro act’s breakthrough Since I Left You LP era.

Dubbed ‘One Kiss’, the song is reportedly the first taste of a recently re-discovered four-track EP that the SILY co-producer originally recorded in his home studio back in 2000, while he was sitting around waiting on sample clearances for the then-completed but unreleased Avalanches’ LP.

Gordy – ‘One Kiss’

A mate of Gordy’s who helped him track down the lost EP actually announced the release via a Reddit post on the official Avalanches sub-Reddit, giving fans the background on how the new single had come to find its way onto the internet.

“Gordon McQuilten was one of the original Avalanchers from their inception in 1997 until late 2001, so basically the entire El Producto-SILY classic line-up era. Live he was on keyboards, samplers, bass, vox, etc,” the mate posted. “What a lot of people don’t know was that he was also one of the producers.”

The mate, who posts under the handle Yamaha_Superstar, then went on to divulge that the 16-minute EP that Gordy had created with the same creative juices that had also birthed Since I Left You, was intended to be “his contribution to what was going to come after SILY“.

But it “was kinda put to one side in the wake of SILY‘s release, and when he left the band the tracks were more or less lost, or very few people knew of their existence”.

He continued: “”Cue 20+ years later, the tail end of COVID late last year, and I was over at his place with a mate fixing his PC. As an aside I mentioned his brother had told me about the aforementioned songs and I was keen to know if they 1) actually existed 2) I wanna hear them, now!”

“Gordy assured me they did in fact exist, but they were burned on a CDR somewhere. He looked around his place and just as he was about to give up looking for them, he found a CDR copy he’d made of the songs in 2006.”

And apparently, they were pretty damn good.

“My mate and I were driving back from his and put the CDR on, and for the next 16 minutes we were speechless as our minds were blown by these awesome tunes,” Yamaha_Superstar continued.

“And this was the only copy of the songs in existence (as far as we knew). I got home, backed the CD up, called Gordy and said the EP was amazing and it needs to get out to the world.”

Right now, the pair are in the process trying to tee up a record label to release the EP in full, but they’ve given us a little teaser in the form of ‘One Kiss’, which you can stream above.

The Avalanches critically-acclaimed debut album Since I Left You, which contained breakthrough singles ‘Frontier Psychiatrist’, ‘Since I Left You, ‘Electricity’ and ‘Radio’ , won four ARIA Awards and went on to influence a new generation of EDM artists.

Further Reading

The Avalanches Cancel Tour Dates Due To “Serious Illness”

The Avalanches Announce ‘Since I Left You’ 20th Anniversary Edition

Listen To MF Doom’s Take On The Avalanches Classic ‘Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life’