Scottish punk outfit The Exploited will land in Australia for a bunch of shows in November this year.

The tour was originally scheduled to take place in February, but were rescheduled after frontman Wattie Buchan suffered a heart attack on stage in Colombia in December. “He tried playing on but had to actually stop a couple of songs until he eventually collapsed,” the band told STV News at the time.

The Exploited: ‘Beat the Bastards’

It wasn’t the first time Buchan had a heart attack on stage, having collapsed in 2014 while performing in Lisbon. Understandably, all shows after the incident were rescheduled while Buchan recuperated – as usual, all tickets to former shows on the Australian tour will be valid for the new dates.

The new tour, dubbed the ‘Real Punk Rock’ tour, will kick off in Geelong on November 9th, before the band sail through Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Coolangatta, Brisbane, Avalon, Sydney, and finally Newcastle. Check out the full list of dates below.

“You can stand on the sidelines or you can make a difference. Chaos awaits,” the band said in a statement. “Come on in.”

The EXPLOITED 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Tickets available now.

Thursday 9th November – Barwon club, Geelong, VIC

Friday 10th November – Corner Hotel Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 11th November – The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Sunday 12th November – Rosemount, Perth, WA

Wednesday 15th November – Coolangatta Hotel, Queensland

Thursday 16th November – The Zoo, Brisbane

Friday 17th November – Avalon RSL, Avalon Beach, NSW

Saturday 18th November – The Factory, Sydney

Sunday 19th November – The Gal, Newcastle, NSW

Further Reading

The Exploited: Henry Rollins, Jello Biafra and Green Day Are “All Like Two Faced C*nts”

Circa Waves Announce Australian Tour Dates for 2023

Polaris Announce 10-Year Anniversary Tour with Void of Vision and Pridelands