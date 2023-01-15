Polaris Announce 10-Year Anniversary Tour with Void of Vision and Pridelands

Sydney metalcore outfit Polaris will celebrate a decade since their formation with a 10-year anniversary tour in March, where they’ll be joined by guests Void of Vision and Pridelands.

The six-date run will kick off in their hometown with a show at the Metro Theatre on Friday, 3rd March before dates in Brisbane, Hobart, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Thursday (19th January) at 10am local time.

“Where did the years go?! Apparently, it’s been a whole decade ago since this handful of babyfaced kids from suburban Sydney finally assembled a line-up, recorded a demo and stepped onto a stage for the first time as Polaris,” drummer Daniel Furnari said in a statement.

“Over the course of the ten years and four records that followed, we worked our way through every community hall, theatre or dive that would take us, sleeping on the floors of vans and sharehouses in the name of metalcore. Today, this thing we built together has taken us all around the world, giving us the chance to connect with so many incredible people that now all share a role in our story.”

Furnari went on to give an indication of the setlists the band are putting together for the shows, saying they would be “reaching right back to our early EPs and beyond to pull out some deep cuts and old faves for the first (and probably last!) time in a long while.”

After forming in 2012, Polaris released debut EP Dichotomy in November the following year. Second EP The Guilt & the Grief arrived in 2016, and in 2017, they released their ARIA-nominated debut album The Mortal Coil via Resist Records and Sharptone. The band’s second album, The Death of Me, was released in 2020.

Polaris 10th Anniversary Australian Tour

w/ Void of Vision and Pridelands

Friday, 3rd March – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 4th March – The Triffid, Brisbane

Thursday, 9th March – Uni Bar, Hobart

Friday, 10th March – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Saturday, 11th March – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Sunday, 12th March – Magnet House, Perth

