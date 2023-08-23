Thy Art Is Murder Frontman Quits Social Media Following Backlash Over Anti-Trans Post

Thy Art Is Murder frontman CJ McMahon has reportedly rage-quit social media and threatened to start an Only Fans account in response to backlash he received over a transphobic post on Instagram.

“She should be burned to death”

"She should be burned to death"

These are screenshots from before he deleted his IG

According to MetalSucks, the extreme metal vocalist shared a video that’s since been deleted from right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh, which shows a mother asking her young child if they identify as a boy or a girl, to which the kid replies “both” and the mother lovingly accepts the response. McMahon’s take? “She should be burned to death.”

Instagram reportedly took down the post, most likely due to McMahon openly wishing a gruesome death upon someone, but not before a storm of backlash ensued. In a now deleted series of Instagram posts, which you can see captured in the screenshots above, McMahon told his followers that he was done with social media.

“I am going off social media for good,” he wrote. “I will only post band related things on here and will not be contactable. I will start an only fans with my own content and no it will not be nudes or sexual soon.”

Thy Art Is Murder as a group have yet to address the situation publicly. They have a new album, Godlike, due out independently on Friday, 15th September.

If you or anyone you know needs help or information regarding mental health, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

