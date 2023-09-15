Great Southern Nights Announces 2023 Taster Series feat. Jet, Thelma Plum, Thy Art Is Murder + More

The NSW event series Great Southern Nights is set to return in 2024, with more than 300 performances expected to take place across the state in March. Ahead of that all kicking off, the NSW Government has announced a short Taster Series of gigs to take place across Western Sydney and the Inner West in November 2023.

Alex The Astronaut, Thelma Plum, Isabella Manfredi, country singer Beccy Cole, and Tasman Keith are all locked in – as are rock stalwarts Jet, who are just about to head out on tour for the 25th anniversary of breakthrough album Get Born.

‘Sweet Disposition’ hitmakers The Temper Trap are also lined up, alongside Sydney deathcore band Thy Art Is Murder – who recently came under fire for an abhorrent transphobic comment made by frontman CJ McMahon.

The band quickly distanced themselves from McMahon’s comments, and the vocalist later apologised in a video on Instagram, telling fans he wanted to “apologise to everybody that’s been upset and offended by the video that I shared and commented horribly on Instagram a few days ago”.

The Great Southern Nights Taster Series program will run from Thursday, 16th to Saturday, 25th November – see the rundown of the dates below. The full Great Southern Nights 2024 program will be announced in December.

Great Southern Nights Taster Series 2023

Alex The Astronaut – Friday, 17th November – Waywards, Newtown

Beccy Cole – Thursday, 16th November – Riverside Theatre, Parramatta

Dami Im – Saturday, 18th November – Q Theatre, Penrith

Isabella Manfredi – Saturday, 18th November – The Great Club, Marrickville

Jet – Thursday, 23rd November – Penrith Panthers, Penrith

Tasman Keith And 3% (with Nooky, Dallas Woods, and Angus Field) – Saturday, 25th November – A.C.E, Parramatta

The Temper Trap – Wednesday, 22nd November – The Factory Theatre, Marrickville

Thelma Plum – Friday, 24th November – Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, Parramatta

Thy Art Is Murder – Saturday, 25th November – Marrickville Bowling Club

Tickets on sale Tuesday, 19th September via Great Southern Nights.

