Love Letter to a Record: Ally Rendall on Holly Humberstone’s ‘Falling Asleep at the Wheel’

Music Feeds’ Love Letter to a Record series asks artists to reflect on their relationship with the music they love and share stories about how it has influenced their lives. Here, Ally Rendall showers praise on Holly Humberstone’s debut EP, 2020’s Falling Asleep at the Wheel.

Brisbane/Meanjin-based singer-songwriter Ally Rendall has been writing songs since she was 10 years old. Rendall, who’s now in her early 20s, released the single ‘What Even Is Life’ in November 2022. Rendall’s personal, emotive songwriting is influenced by contemporary pop acts Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Julia Michaels and Holly Humberstone.

Ally Rendall’s Love Letter to Falling Asleep at the Wheel

Ally Rendall: Falling Asleep at the Wheel is one of my favourite works I’ve ever come across. I remember seeing the album art on my Spotify recommended list, and found the visuals really interesting, which was what led me to click on the EP. I was instantly hooked.

When I usually find new music, I’ll listen to it with half of my attention elsewhere, but Holly’s EP was different – from the second I played it, it was the only thing I listened to for the entire week. I was in the car when I first heard the songs, and purposely took the long roads just to hear the songs over and over again.

The realness behind her lyrics inspired me to approach my songwriting in a whole different light. Her clever and meaningful writing is a skill I aspire to match one day. It’s the type of writing that makes you physically feel the emotions she’s portraying in her music.

The combination of her lyrics, melodies and vocals are so nostalgic and bring out such an emotional side to storytelling. The lyrics are just so raw and her songs are so simply beautiful. I feel like I’m sitting in her bedroom listening to her rant to me. Holly Humberstone’s music feels like warm hug.

I was addicted to covering her songs. Her melodies are so unique yet catchy and are so fun to sing. A major fangirl moment was when I posted a cover of the song ‘Falling Asleep at the Wheel’ onto my Instagram and Holly commented on it. I don’t think I stopped talking about that for a long time.

I will always come back to these songs. No matter how long it’s been since they’ve released, they will always bring out emotions in me that like to stay hidden. I’ll cry, reflect, reminisce, and be inspired because of this EP.

Ally Rendall – ‘What Even Is Life’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Further Reading

Love Letter to a Record: girli on ‘The Con’ by Tegan and Sara

Love Letter to a Record: Jess Day on Paramore’s ‘Brand New Eyes’

Olivia Rodrigo Says She’s Working on New Music