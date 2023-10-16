WOMADelaide Announces 2024 Lineup: Gilberto Gil, Arooj Aftab, Yussef Dayes, WITCH + More

WOMADelaide has dropped its first lineup announcement for 2024. The annual festival – whose name is an acronym for World of Music, Arts and Dance – will run from Friday, 8th to Monday, 11th March in Adelaide’s Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla.

The 2024 lineup features artists from Pakistan, Senegal, France, Ukraine, Japan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, Jamaica, Zambia, India, Vanuatu, Sweden, Chile, Lebanon, Haiti, Angola, Ireland, Mexico, the US, UK and Australia. See the complete list of artists below.

Gilberto Gil – ‘Bat Macumba’

Visionary Brazilian musician and Tropicália progenitor Gilberto Gil will perform at WOMADelaide as part of his farewell world tour. Gil hasn’t visited Australia since WOMAD 2004, while his career dates back to the early 1960s when he began working with fellow songwriter and performer Caetano Veloso.

The lineup includes many other highlights, such as Zamrock legends WITCH, who released their first album in nearly 40 years – Zango – earlier this year, which includes a guest appearance from contemporary Zambian artist Sampa the Great. WITCH previously appeared on Sampa’s 2022 release, As Above, So Below

French touch duo Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon, aka Braxe + Falcon, will bring a dose of cool, feel-good European house music to WOMADelaide. London jazz drummer Yussef Dayes will be there performing selections his recent album, Black Classical Music, one of the year’s finest debuts.

There’ll also performances from Staten Island psychedelic hard rock outfit The Budos Band, agreeable Swedish singer-songwriter José González, Pakistani folk, jazz and Sufi musician Arooj Aftab, Jamaican festival favourite Ziggy Marley, and loads more.

There are more artists to be announced, with WOMADelaide promising a second lineup reveal is on its way in November. Tickets for the four day event are on sale now. Find everything you need via the festival website.

WOMADelaide 2024

Friday, 8th to Monday, 11th March – Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla, Adelaide SA

Arooj Aftab (USA/Pakistan)

Baaba Maal (Senegal)

Braxe + Falcon (France)

The Budos Band (USA)

DakhaBrakha (Ukraine)

DJ Koco (Japan)

DUBIOZA KOLEKTIV (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Elephants Laugh – Muljil (South Korea)

Folk Bitch Trio (Aus)

Gilberto Gil (Brazil)

Handspring Puppet Company (South Africa)

Ibibio Sound Machine (UK)

Illapu (Chile)

José González (Sweden)

Leenalchi (South Korea)

Maqamat – Beytna (Home) (Lebanon/France)

Moonlight Benjamin (Haiti/France)

Nitin Sawhney (UK)

Pongo (Angola/Portugal)

Sharon Shannon Big Band (Ireland)

Son Rompe Pera (Mexico)

STREB EXTREME ACTION (USA)

Tejendra Majumdar & Ambi Subramaniam (India)

Tio (Vanuatu)

Wantok Sing Sing feat. TELEK and Frank Yamma (Oceania)

WITCH (Zambia)

Yussef Dayes (UK)

Ziggy Marley (Jamaica)

Tickets on sale via WOMADelaide

