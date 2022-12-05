Love Letter to a Record: Caroline & Claude on ‘CINEMA’ by The Marías 

Music Feeds’ Love Letter to a Record series asks artists to reflect on their relationship with the music they love and share stories about how it has influenced their lives. Here, Claude of Caroline & Claude raises a glass to ‘CINEMA’, the 2021 debut album by LA indie pop band The Marías.

Nan’s USB, the debut EP from Sydney sibling duo Caroline & Claude, is out now via The Orchard. The eight-song collection builds on the buzz of the pair’s early singles ‘Stir the Pot’ and ‘IDK YOU’, dishing out sounds reminiscent of PinkPantheress, Glass Animals and Billie Eilish.

Caroline & Claude’s Love Letter to The Marías’ CINEMA

Claude: Ooooh The Marías. Some would say the most talented band on earth. We would say the entire universe. We love them so much, and their debut album CINEMA is so slay. It makes us cry, laugh, angry, bitchin’, and every other emotion. Mostly happy though.

CINEMA, as well as the whole Marías discography, shaped my youth and experience with music. It introduced a depth and meaning to songs and bodies of work that inspire me so, so much. Every time I listen to one of their songs I think to myself, “Damn bro, I should’ve thought of that – that’s genius,” which is really an ode to how talented and thoughtful their music is.

Josh Conway is one of my top five music producer influences and muses. It would be a dream to learn from him. If I met him, María, Eddie and Jesse, I’d pass away. Period.

My sister loves CINEMA too, but not as much as me. I hope the whole world gets to experience their album and music. All in all, CINEMA by The Marías is truly a masterpiece. Listen with gratitude.

Caroline & Claude – ‘iOS’

Caroline & Claude’s debut EP, Nan’s USB, is out now.

