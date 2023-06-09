Love Letter to a Record: Gengahr on Lou Reed’s ‘Transformer’

Music Feeds’ Love Letter to a Record series asks artists to reflect on their relationship with the music they love and share stories about how it has influenced their lives. Here, Felix Bushe of London indie band Gengahr sings the praises of Lou Reed’s second solo album, ‘Transformer’ (1972)

London indie-pop foursome Gengahr are Stoke Newington locals. Some have described Stoke Newington’s village-like Church St as the most Melbourne part of London. Perhaps that’s why Gengahr have attracted such a strong Australian listenership dating back to their 2015 debut, A Dream Outside. Gengahr’s fourth album, Red Sun Titans, is out now.

Felix Bushe’s Love Letter to Transformer

Felix Bushe: Lou Reed’s Transformer is one of my all-time favourite albums. My whole family would happily listen to it from start to finish in the car, often interspersed with cringy group sing-alongs. Initially, I just loved the songs and didn’t realise till much later how much it would inform my own writing, drawing influence from the quirky brilliance of Lou Reed’s storytelling.

I went on to listen to a lot more Lou Reed, but the thing I love so much about this album is the sunshine that David Bowie brings to the record as producer. Not just in his poppy BVs, but his aura and optimism lights up the songs with a warm summer glow. This, combined with Lou’s dark, melancholic tendencies, creates something mesmerisingly magical.

The significance of this collaboration, bringing two contrasting super talents together, is all the more special given it was the only record they made together. There may never be another record that is so beautifully dark and optimistic.

Gengahr – ‘In the Moment’

