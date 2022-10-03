Speed Round: Getting to Know Sydney Pop Musician Hugo Basclain

Hugo Basclain is a Sydney-based singer-songwriter whose soul- and R&B-inflected pop music draws influence from Frank Ocean, Tate McRae, Troye Sivan and The 1975. Basclain’s latest single, ‘One Step’, is a work of striking candour, with Basclain using songwriting as a vessel for finding inner peace.

“‘One Step’ is about my problematic relationship history and how hard it was to open up again and be vulnerable with someone new while having that fear of being hurt,” Basclain said. Here, Music Feeds chats to Basclain about ‘One Step’, his songwriting methods and his future goals.

Hugo Basclain – ‘One Step’

Music Feeds: What are your musical goals for the remainder of 2022?

Hugo Basclain: Honestly just to get as much music out as possible and let people into this world I’m trying to create. Live shows are also on the horizon, which I couldn’t be more excited for.

Music Feeds: Your voice is an instantly recognisable asset. Is the range and precision something you were born with, or have you worked to cultivate this singing style?

Hugo: I appreciate that so much. Honestly, I think a bit of both. I grew up around singing so it was always just something I did. But as I grew up, the music I always found myself listening to and loving is music with big falsettos. It really sticks with me and makes me feel something every time I hear it, so definitely a bit of both.

MF: Is ‘One Step’ based on a specific experience?

Hugo: Yeah, definitely. I’d say I’ve had a pretty problematic relationship history, so I’d just been trying to be by myself to heal, I guess. So every time I’d get into something new, I found it really hard to open up and trust someone new. That’s really what ‘One Step’ is about, just not trying to take that next step in a relationship for fear of being hurt.

MF: Do you tend to write about the particulars of a relationship on a song like this, or make an attempt to keep things broad?

Hugo: I definitely try to be super particular, but that’s what I think is so beautiful about music – the fact that I can interpret a song in a completely different way to the next person.

MF: There’s a dreamlike quality to the production on ‘One Step’. Is that layer something you thought about early on?

Hugo: 100%. I always try to match production style with the way I feel and what I want to say. I think creating a world for people to lose themselves in is why I love music. So, that feeling is something I always try to recreate.

MF: What comes first for you in songwriting – lyrics; the style you’re after for the finished product; harmonies and melody? Or is it more accidental?

Hugo: It’s different every time, but I think the best songs have come from me just sitting at a piano playing some chords and being honest about how I’m feeling and building it out from there.

MF: What musical or pop cultural influences have been front of mind for you lately?

HB: So much incredible music at the moment. I’ve been really loving Omar Apollo’s new album [Ivory], Jessie Reyez’s new album [Yessie] and Kamal.. They’re the artists I swear I can’t stop listening to at the moment.

MF: What do you want listeners to take away from your new music? Do you aim to connect through lyrics? Are you trying to land a pop hit? Are you most interested in playing shows and making a connection with people there?

HB: I’d love listeners to take away a level of transparency and vulnerability. My favourite artists are ones that let you in to a bit of their world and that’s really what I’m trying to do. I think definitely live shows are something I’m looking forward to most. Connecting with people that way is for sure top of my list.

