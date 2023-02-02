“Wild and Limitless” – Artists Past and Present on What Makes NinchFest Unique

“It doesn’t get much better than playing shows on the Peninsula,” says The Grogans‘ Quin Grunden. Grunden’s band’s roots- and surf-influenced garage pop is ideally suited to an event like NinchFest, which takes place at St. Andrews Beach Recreation Club on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.

The Melbourne-based trio will headline this year’s event, a milestone for a band that played an early arvo set at the very first NinchFest. “The feeling to be coming back to headline the Friday night is something else,” says Grunden.

The Grogans – ‘No Thanks (I’m Going Surfing)’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 2023 NinchFest lineup is more varied than ever. The Grogans’ co-headliners include Butchulla hip hop artist Birdz, Melbourne jazz collective JAZZPARTY, horror punk outfit Rot TV and singer-songwriter William Crighton.

Over the last half-dozen years, NinchFest has built a reputation as an easy-going event in an easy-going locale. Grunden’s enthusiasm for performing on the Peninsula is shared by many NinchFest alumni, including Alex Cameron of Adelaide rock band Bad//Dreems.

“It means a great deal to us to be invited to play at such an amazing event like NinchFest,” says Cameron. “What the NinchFest crew has built there is very special. The passion and authenticity behind the festival is plain to see. One of the main reasons that we play music is to be part of communities like this.”

The feeling of community at NinchFest made an impression on Shauna Boyle, drummer for Cable Ties and Jackson Reid Briggs & the Heaters. “Along with the salty air and carefree nature, locals and visitors will understand that it flows a little differently down there,” Boyle says.

“Whether you play in a band from town, you’re a punter bringing the kids along for their first-ever gig, or a hardened rock dog, there’s a place for everyone to have a cracking time.”

Caitlin Harnett and the Pony Boys were one of the standout acts at NinchFest 2022. The band’s titular leader has nothing but fond memories of their weekend on the Peninsula’s southern extremity.

“Walking into NinchFest was like walking into a backyard family BBQ, with a few extra bodies,” Harnett says. “The energy from the crowd was magical, as were the vibes backstage between the bands. It felt like home.”

The Grogans will headline the 2023 event’s opening night, on Friday, 10th February, and Grunden and co. plan on taking full advantage of the relaxed atmosphere.

“NinchFest is this wild and limitless show with the biggest sense of community and family,” Grunden says. “The heart and passion of the crew and locals really bleeds through into the event and that radiates onto every band that plays.”

Grunden has some advice for anyone weighing up whether to come down to NinchFest 2023: “You’re out of your mind to pass up the opportunity to be a part of it.

NinchFest 2023

Birdz

William Crighton

DJ Dexter

The Grogans

Peter Bibby

Nice Biscuit

Bumpy

Cutters

Rot TV

Freya Josephine Hollick

Smooch

Zig Zag

Jazzparty

The Prize

Ali (Indonesia)

Boing Boing

The High Heaven

The Double Agents

The Bloody Norahs

The Domesticated Animals

St Andrews Beach Community Choir

Tickets on sale here

Dates & Venue

Friday, 10th – Saturday, 11th February 2023 — St. Andrews Beach Recreation Club, St. Andrews Beach, VIC

Further Reading

Victoria’s NinchFest Drops 2023 Lineup: Birdz, The Grogans, William Crighton + More

Love Letter to a Record: The Grogans on The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s ‘Revelation’

Bad//Dreems Release New Single ‘Jack’, Launch ‘Hoo-Ha!’ Podcast