Turnstile Review – Hyped Hardcore Band Feel The Glow In Sydney

Turnstile performed at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Thursday, 16th February. David James Young reviews.

As the lights go down at the Enmore Theatre – a venue over twice the size of where Turnstile last headlined in Sydney; the nearby Factory Theatre – a familiar song blares through the speakers. It’s not one of the band’s own, however: it’s Whitney Houston’s 80s classic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)’. As the thousands in attendance belt out the chorus, you can see the symbolic nature of Turnstile’s walk-on music. ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ is the great equaliser. Nobody is too cool for this song, and no arms will remain crossed when Whitney hits the high notes. It’s something for everyone to enjoy – and that’s exactly what Turnstile have become circa 2023.

Turnstile – ‘New Heart Design’

A real mix of fans have turned out, from the hardcore kids who have followed the Baltimore band since 2016’s Nonstop Feeling, to the masses that latched onto the band with their game-changing 2021 album, GLOW ON. But it doesn’t matter what camp you’re in once the riff to ‘MYSTERY’ kicks in – you’re here because you love Turnstile, and so does everyone around you.

It’s on for young and old from there, as bodies begin to fly and pandemonium ensues. Everything is at fever-pitch, from frontman Brendan Yates’ canned-heat dancing to bassist Franz Lyons’ riling up of various pockets of the crowd. It’s a spectator sport, but it’s even more fun when you’re participating.

When the crowd is called on to give a full-throated a capella rendition of ‘UNDERWATER BOI’, you’d best believe we’re a makeshift choir. When the knife-edge guitar of ‘BLACKOUT’ hits, we’re making circles that amount to a mass of humanity once the drums arrive. Even when there’s a brief moment of serenity as the dreamy ‘ALIEN LOVE CALL’ plays out, there’s still a ball of energy pulsating at the core of the dancefloor.

“Can’t be the only one,” we sing at deafening levels – because, as it turns out, you can’t. Not when there’s this much love and community in the room.

The only moment of the night where anything even slightly negative happens is when the houselights come up after a cathartic finale of ‘T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LUV CONNECTION)’. It’s such a rush that people are crowd-surfing even after the band leaves the stage.

Naturally, the people want more. When they don’t get it, a chorus of boos rings out. It’s understandable; after all, an hour in their presence feels barely enough. Still, this feeling quickly subsides as the big smiles return and a sea of sweaty humans embrace for one last time before hiking up the back to see if any merch is left over.

Further Reading

Turnstile Announce Departure Of Founding Guitarist Brady Ebert

Watch Turnstile Transform Songs From ‘GLOW ON’ During Their NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Fred again.. Review – UK Producer Lives Up to the Hype at the Hottest Gig in Sydney