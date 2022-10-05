1300, SPEED & Tasman Keith Lead 2022 FBi SMAC Awards Nominations

The FBi SMAC (Sydney Music and Arts Culture) Awards have unveiled their nominees for 2022. The annual awards have been running since 2008, celebrating the independent creators who contribute to Sydney’s status as a world-class arts and culture location.

Last year saw a number of celebrated artists take home awards, including Ngaiire, who took out Record Of The Year for 3 and Best Video for ‘Closer’; BARKAA, who received the Song Of The Year award for ‘King Brown’; and Serwah Attafuah, who was named Best Artist.

FBi announces 2022 SMAC nominees

Nominees for the 2022 Best Artist award include Joel Spring, Otis Hope Carey, and Gillian Kayrooz, while the likes of A.GIRL, Kobie Dee, and 700 Feel are in the running for Best Live Act. Elsewhere, 1300, BARKAA, Party Dozen, and SPEED are among those in contention for Record Of The Year, with Tasman Keith and Milan Ring up for both Record and Song Of The Year.

Voting is open now until 6pm on Thursday, 27th October. For the first time, the FBi SMAC Awards ceremony will be open to the public, with the winners announced at Powerhouse Ultimo on Thursday, 10th November.

2022 FBi SMAC Awards Nominees

Record Of The Year

1300 – Foreign Language

BARKAA – Blak Matriarchy

Body Type – Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising

Donatachi – donatachi.com

Milan Ring – I’m Feeling Hopeful

Party Dozen – The Real Work

SPEED – GANG CALLED SPEED

Tasman Keith – A Colour Undone

Song Of The Year

BAYANG (tha Bushranger) – IZZIT!? (ft. Jamaica Moana, prod. Ryan Fennis)

Chanel Loren – Playlist

Loose Fit – Exhale

Mike Akox – More Love Less Ego

Milan Ring – Sydney Hue (ft. BLESSED)

Skeleten – No Drones in the Afterlife

Tasman Keith – Tread Light

Wytchings – Fata Morgana

Next Big Thing

Ashli

KAVI

romæo

Scan

Vv Pete

Walkerboy

Best Live Act

700 Feel

A.GIRL

GEE TEE

Kobie Dee

Lara Andallo

Optic Nerve

Best Video

1300 – Oldboy

BARKAA – Blak Matriarchy

Cult Shφtta & Tanboymiguel – Trappin N Scammin

Gemma Navarrete – Same Shit!

SPEED – WE SEE U

Tasman Keith – LOVE TOO SOON

Best Music Event

4ESydney

Athletica

NAG NAG NAG VII

Pressure Fest

Radar Sundays

WARRANGU; River Story by DOBBY

Best Artist

Chun Yin Rainbow Chan

Gillian Kayrooz

Joel Spring

Otis Hope Carey

Riana Head-Toussaint

Shan Turner-Carroll

Best Arts Program

The Bearded Tit

Big Thick Energy

Granville Centre Art Gallery

Eucalyptusdom – Powerhouse Ultimo

Tiles Lewisham

Yirran Miigaydhu: Weaving our ways to Country

Best Eats

A.P Town

Flyover Fritterie

Mamu Penang Coffee Stall

Maydanoz

Mitran Da Dhaba

Wan

