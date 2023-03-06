The 1975 Announce Wallice as Support Act for Australian Tour

Next month, The 1975 will return to Australia for their first tour since 2020, bringing with them two new albums’ worth of material – 2020’s Notes on a Conditional Form and last year’s Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

Now, the band have announced Los Angeles indie-pop singer-songwriter Wallice will be on main support duties for the run. The artist is signed to 1975 label Dirty Hit and has released two EPs: 2021’s Off the Rails and last year’s 90s American Superstar.

Wallice – ‘Japan’

The 1975’s At Their Very Best Australian tour will kick off with a sold-out show at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, 8th April. From there, they’ve got shows booked in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. While tickets for the majority of shows have sold out, you can find limited remaining tickets for Melbourne and Sydney here.

When The 1975 last toured Australia, it was part of the 2020 edition of Laneway Festival, which they headlined alongside Charli XCX. The band kicked off their At Their Very Best world tour last November, playing shows in the US, UK and Ireland.

Being Funny in a Foreign Language, the band’s fifth studio album, arrived in October last year after being previewed with singles like ‘Part of the Band’, ‘Happiness’ and ‘I’m in Love with You’.

The 1975 At Their Very Best 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 8th April – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth *sold out*

Monday, 10th April – Adelaide Entertainment Centre (Arena), Adelaide *sold out*

Tuesday, 11th April – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne *final tickets*

Wednesday, 12th April – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne *final tickets*

Friday, 14th April – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney *sold out*

Saturday, 15th April – Riverstage, Brisbane *sold out*

Sunday, 16th April – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney *final tickets*

