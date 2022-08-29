Alex Cameron Announces 2022 Australian Headline Shows

Australian musician Alex Cameron has announced a homecoming headline tour. The forthcoming shows will be Cameron’s first local dates since March 2020. Having been forced into hibernation along with the rest of the world in early 2020, Cameron put the touring and promotion cycle of his third album, Miami Memory, on hold.

He re-emerged last year with the single ‘Sara Jo’ and earlier this year released his fourth album, Oxy Music. The album was mixed by Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos and features guest appearances from Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson and rapper Lloyd Vines.

Alex Cameron – ‘Sara Jo’

“The album is a story, a work of fiction, mostly from the perspective of a man,” Cameron said of Oxy Music. “Starved of meaningful purpose, confused about the state of the world, and in dire need of a reason to live.”

Cameron will be touring Australia in support of the record this November. He’s spent recent months performing around Europe, the UK, and his adopted home, the US. Cameron’s Australian tour will begin at Freo.Social in Fremantle, WA, before coming to Sydney’s Manning Bar, The Triffid in Brisbane, and wrapping up at The Croxton Bandroom in Melbourne.

Cameron will complete his return to the southern hemisphere with a pair of shows in New Zealand in early December. Full tour details are available below.

Alex Cameron Australian Tour 2022

Friday, 18th November – Freo.Social, Fremantle, WA (Tickets)

Thursday, 24th November – Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW (Tickets)

Friday, 25th November – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD (Tickets)

Saturday, 26th November – The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC (Tickets)

