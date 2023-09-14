Aussie band Alpha Wolf’s US Mosh Pit Fail Goes Viral

Australian metalcore band Alpha Wolf have gone viral after a spectacularly awkward incident at their recent gig in Kentucky. The band were mid-way through playing a set at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville when they tried to organise the crowd for a wall of death (if you’re not familiar, it’s where the crowd splits in two, forming two ‘walls’, and they then run full tilt at each other).

Clearly, the wall of death hasn’t made it to Kentucky. Alpha Wolf released footage of the moment after the show, which shows the crowd dutifully standing in two walls before… not doing anything. No matter how many times the band signalled for them to run, the crowd stayed put, not moving. Watch the whole thing unfold below.

Alpha Wolf’s Wall of Death Fail Goes Viral

Top 10 wall of death fail compilations



It’s okay Kentucky we still love you pic.twitter.com/1pWZFUdASB — Alpha Wolf (@AlphaWolfCVLT) September 12, 2023

“Top ten wall of death fail compilations,” the band wrote on Twitter. “It’s okay Kentucky we still love you.”

The Melbourne band are just about to begin a mammoth North American tour alongside After The Burial and Knocked Loose, which will see them play dates for a solid six weeks across the US. Before that the band had played a run of shows across Asia.

The band released the split EP The Lost & The Longing (with Welsh outfit Holding Absence) in 2022. Alpha Wolf contributed two songs to the EP: ‘Hotel Underground’, and ’60cm of Steel’.

“Alpha Wolf are a band we’ve loved as people and musicians for years now,” Holding Absence said when they announced the EP. “Wnd we’re so grateful they wanted to drop this release with us.”

