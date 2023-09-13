Amy Winehouse Exhibition ‘Amy, Before Frank’ Coming to Sydney and Melbourne

An exhibition showcasing some iconic moments in the life of the late, great Amy Winehouse, prior to the release of her iconic debut album Frank, is coming to Australia next month.

Amy, Before Frank will open at Sydney’s M2 Gallery from Thursday, 19th October till Sunday, 22nd October, before moving to Melbourne’s @14 Gallery from Wednesday, 1st November till Sunday, 6th November.

Amy Winehouse – ‘Fuck Me Pumps’

Coinciding with the 20th Anniversary of the release of Winehouse’s trailblaizing debut LP, Amy, Before Frank will showcase some key moments in the time before the album’s release, shot by photographer Charles Moriarty in London and New York when Winehouse was 19 years old.

Moriarty himself will also be in session at the galleries for a talk and fan Q&A, with the Sydney chat taking place at 12.30pm on Saturday, 21st October, and the Melbourne one happening at the same time on Saturday, 4th November.

Entry into both gallery showcases is absolutely free. You can head here for more info.

Amy Winehouse’s debut LP Frank was released on October 20th 2003 and has since been certified triple-platinum in the UK.

In her Music Feeds Love Letter To A Record piece, Adelaide artist Stellie said of the record, “I have such vivid memories walking through the school halls with my headphones in listening to ‘Fuck Me Pumps’ or ‘Take The Box’, thinking or wishing I was in a smoky jazz club on the Upper West Side. Her lyrics are so pure and raw – it’s literally like you’ve opened up her diary and started reading it aloud to yourself – and her voice is just one in a million”.

You can read Stellie’s full tribute here.

