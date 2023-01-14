Angel Olsen Adds Intimate Melbourne Show to 2023 Australian Tour

Angel Olsen has added a show at Melbourne’s Brunswick Ballroom on Friday, 10th March, to her comprehensive 2023 Australian tour. The North Carolina-based artist will be in the country in support of her sixth album, 2022’s Big Time.

The tour itinerary already includes two shows at Melbourne Recital Centre, as well as one show at Sydney Opera House and two headline dates at Perth’s Rechabite Hall for Perth Festival.

Angel Olsen – ‘Big Time’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While in the country, Olsen will appear at Hobart’s Mona Foma, Nine Lives Festival in Brisbane, Golden Plains in regional Victoria and WOMADelaide. The tour begins in late February at Theatre Royal in Castlemaine, Victoria, approximately 120 kilometres outside of Melbourne.

Olsen released Big Time in June 2022. She made the album with producer Jonathan Wilson, whose credits include Father John Misty’s Fear Fun, I Love You, Honeybear and Pure Comedy, and albums by Margo Price, Billy Strings and Conor Oberst. The album features a return to rootsier sounds after 2019’s synth- and sting-adorned All Mirrors.

Angel Olsen Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 24th February – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC

Saturday, 25th February – Mona Foma, Hobart TAS

Wednesday, 1st March – Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 3rd March – Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 4th March – Nine Lives Festival, Brisbane QLD

Monday, 6th March – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 7th March – The Rechabite Hall, Perth WA

Wednesday, 8th March – The Rechabite Hall, Perth WA

Friday, 10th March – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne VIC NEW SHOW

Saturday, 11th March – Golden Plains, Meredith VIC

Monday, 13th March – Womadelaide, Adelaide SA

Tickets on sale now.

Further Reading

Angel Olsen Drops Cover of Billy Idol’s ‘Eyes Without A Face’

MONA FOMA 2023: Bon Iver, Angel Olsen, Pavement + More

Angel Olsen, Crumb, Drugdealer to Headline Nine Lives Festival 2023