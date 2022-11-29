MONA FOMA 2023: Bon Iver, Angel Olsen, Pavement + More

Tasmania’s MONA FOMA has announced its enormous program for 2023. The music and arts festival takes place in Launceston from Friday, 17th–Sunday, 19th February and in nipaluna/Hobart from Friday, 24th–Sunday, 26th February.
There’s a sprawling array of musical experiences on offer across the two weekends, including international heavy hitters Bon Iver, Kae Tempest, Pavement and Angel Olsen.
All the Music at MONA FOMA 2023
The festival will host a diverse range of performances including the jazz event Lost in Place, the orchestral compostions of MONA artist-in-residence Nico Muhly as well as gigs at the Punk Bunker venue. There will be headline shows from Bikini Kill, The Chills, Parvyn, Soccer Mommy, Jockstrap, Vieux Farka Touré and loads more.
The full lineups can be found below, separated by city and program stream.
MONA FOMA Launceston
Friday, 17th–Sunday, 19th February
- A Dread of Voids
- Evening Hymn with Nico Muhly + Nicholas Tolputt
The Old Tafe Sessions
- Perturbator
- The Chills
- Kae Tempest
- I Hold The Lion’s Paw
- Chikchika
- Parvyn
- Yirinda
- Turiya Always: Celebrating Alice Coltrane
- Soccer Mommy
Punk Bunker
- 208L Containers
- Threats
- Hazeen
Lost in Place
- I Hold the Lion’s Paw x Yumi Umiumare
- Takashi Takiguchi
MONA FOMA nipaluna / Hobart
Friday, 24th–Sunday, 26th February
- Bon Iver
- A Life Sentence with Nico Muhly
- The TSO plays Nico Muhly
Mona Sessions
- Bikini Kill
- Peaches
- Pavement
- Angel Olsen
- Jockstrap
- Vieux Farka Touré
- Kutcha Edwards
- Miss Kaninna
- Van Deimen’s Band + Ensemble Kaboul
- Shoeb Ahmad
- Chloe Kim
The Party
- Bradley Zero
- Arunya Lee Olive
- Simonetti
- Act Natural
- Liam Gale
- Solomon Frank
- imbi
- Mummy’s Plastic
- Gabrielle Kwarteng
- alizé dj
- Baby Ruin
- HOUSE MUM
- Aquenta
- Ijó
- Holly.etc
IHOS Amsterdam
- The Deep Black Sleep
- PRIMORDIAL For Piano and Diverse Media
Tickets here.
