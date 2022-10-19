AURORA, Angel Olsen, Sampa the Great and More Announced for WOMADelaide 2023

WOMADelaide organisers have revealed a new round of artists for its 2023 edition, joining previously-announced acts like Florence + the Machine and Bon Iver. Today’s announcement for next year’s edition of the festival – which will run between Friday, 10th to Monday, 13th March in Adelaide’s Botanic Park – adds the likes of Norwegian art-pop artist AURORA, US singer-songwriter Angel Olsen, Zambian-Australian rapper Sampa the Great and many others.
Also announced today are Scottish duo The Proclaimers, Senegalese icon Youssou N’Dour, Billy Bragg, Genesis Owusu, Mdou Moctar, Kee’ahn, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Madeleine Peyroux and more. See the new additions below – tickets are on sale now.
Sampa the Great – ‘Never Forget’
“We’re incredibly excited to be able to present a full international program again with such a diverse array of artists from 26 countries many of whom are making their Australian debut at WOMADelaide next March,” festival director Ian Scobie commented in a statement. The festival’s next lineup announcement will drop in late November.
AURORA’s announcement on the WOMADelaide bill follows her announcing headline dates back in August. She’ll be playing shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in March. More recently, Angel Olsen was announced as part of the lineups for both Mona Foma in Tasmania along with Victorian festival Golden Plains. She’s announced headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne, with more to come.
WOMADelaide
- Friday, 10th to Monday, 13th March 2023 – Botanic Park, Adelaide
Lineup
- ADG7
- Angel Olsen
- AURORA
- Bab L’Bluz
- Bangarra Dance Theatre
- Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn
- Billy Bragg
- Bon Iver
- Cimafunk
- Constantinople
- Florence + the Machine
- Foco alAire
- Gaia by Luke Jerram
- The Garifuna Collective
- Genesis Owusu
- Gratte Ciel’s Places des Anges
- Jaguar – DJ set
- Justin Adams & Mauro Durante
- Kee’ahn
- Kefaya and Elaha Soroor
- The Langan Band
- Madeleine Peyroux
- Mdou Moctar
- Nakhane
- Nightmares on Wax – DJ set
- Pandit Ronu Majumdar & Dr Jayanthi Kumaresh
- The Proclaimers
- Ripple Effect Band
- Rizwan Muazzam Qawwals
- Sampa The Great
- San Salvador
- Small Island Big Song
- Soul II Soul
- Youssou N’Dour & Le Super Étoile de Dakar
Further Reading
Sampa The Great Covers Kendrick Lamar for Triple J Like a Version
Love Letter To A Record: Dulcie On Aurora’s ‘A Different Kind Of Human’